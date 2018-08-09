Earn Money fro Mobile It’s Free….

HEY YOUTH …,

Can you imagine you can earn money from your mobile by doing nothing…

Yes, its true.

Here i am saying about OneAD app, from OneAD app you can earn upto Rs. 2,50,000 per month….. What????

Yes, Rs. 2,50,000 per month

OneAD offers you the double advantage – Earn MONEY and Make SAVINGS! You can make money by referring the app to your friends. You get referral money for each active member of your network. Making money up to 2.5 Lakhs every month had never been simpler. It is one of the best money earning app in the Indian market.

How To Earn From OneAd :-

DOWNLOAD ONEAD APP FROM HERE >

Let it be Installed and Now Open It.

Now, Proceed for Registration.

Enter Your Name, Email, Mobile Number, Password, DOB, Gender & Refer Code.

ENTER REFERRAL CODE – 99W3UNH6

– Entering Refer ID is Important to Get Rs.3 joining Bonus

That’s it!! You are now eligible to earn upto Rs 2,50,000 from onead app.

Now your referral code will be activated and you can now share app to earn more.

Try to share this app with all possible friends and get extra bonus on every sign up.

Tell your friends about this post on our blog to guide them. So they can know it better about the app.

How To Refer & Earn :-

Open The OneAD App.

Click on ‘Refer Friends’ Button.

Share Your referral link with Friends, Family and others.

You will get referral money when they watch ads and clicks on ads daily.

Note : If your referral friend blocks the ads on his/her mobile then s/he will be counted as inactive user. Also for getting daily money from 10 level referrals you must be an active user to onead app.

How To Redeem Earnings :-

Click on Setting option.

Click on My Balance > Cashout.

Then Enter Your Bank Details.

Done.. Money will be credits

Withdrawl Options: 1. Bank Transfer 2. Paytm Transfre

Best Points:

1. No Minimum Threshold…

2. You can even withdraw Rs.5 instantly in Paytm.

3. Total Free Joining,

4. Not have to buy or Sell anything,

5. Not any investment,

6. Not have to Complete any Task,

7. Not have to Attend any Seminar or Meetings,

8. 10 Level income plan.

Refer Code: 99W3UNH6

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.application.onead&referrer=99W3UNH6