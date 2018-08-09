EDCare Helps Individuals Recover from Eating Disorder with Different Levels of Care

The eating disorder recovery center offers different levels of care to help patients overcome their condition and learn skills they can apply when facing daily challenges.

[DENVER, 08/09/2018] — EDCare provides treatment services for individuals suffering from an eating disorder through different levels of care. The company aims to help patients age 18 and older recover from their condition and minimize the occurrence of relapse.

Moreover, EDCare explains that addressing the factors that contribute to the eating disorder will help them experience long-term recovery.

Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP)

According to EDCare, the Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) is a highly structured, intensive program that manages the most complicated eating disorder situations.

Through this program, EDCare will teach patients recovery skills they can practice for lifelong success. It will help them internalize the skills they learned and apply it to their way of life. Patients will gradually transition into their daily life at home as they continue to succeed.

This treatment is available in Denver and Kansas City center.

Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)

EDCare says that the Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) is the stage where patients transition from the PHP back into their home. The IOP will support them as they spend time away from the center and maintain their recovery skills.

The company adds that patients will start to eat two meals on their own at this level of recovery. This stage will comprise a five-hour day transition, and patients will begin planning their life after treatment.

Patients can take this treatment in Denver and Kansas City centers.

Evening Intensive Outpatient Program (EIOP) and Outpatient Program (OP)

EDCare explains that the Evening Intensive Outpatient Program (EIOP) is a 10-week program where patients will join therapists who design a healthy diet and conduct after-meal processing. Apart from that, they will take part in other activities such as art therapy, nutrition group, and more.

Additionally, EDCare encourages patients under this program to engage in daily activities in school and work while using the skills they have learned. These skills will be helpful for them to face everyday challenges like meal preparation and grocery.

Meanwhile, the Outpatient Program (OP) helps those patients who have already completed one intensive treatment. They typically need assistance to pursue a personal recovery plan.

About EDCare

EDCare guides individuals with an eating disorder using evidence-based treatment and compassionate approach. The company has centers in different locations including Denver, Colorado Springs, Lincoln, and Kansas City. It manages the most difficult eating disorders such as bulimia nervosa, anorexia nervosa, binge eating, and other disorders. For more information, visit https://eatingdisorder.care today.