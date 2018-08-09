Nonwoven fabric Market details will be valued at US$ 35.4 billion by 2024

Research Report Insights has released a new market report titled “Global Market Study on Nonwoven Fabrics: By Technology, Spunlaid and Drylaid Segments are Projected to Collectively Expand at a CAGR Of 6.7% over Forecast Period” According to the report, the global nonwoven fabric market is estimated to be valued at US$ 35.4 Bn by 2016.

The latest report analyzes the global nonwoven fabric spun is estimated to witness Y-o-Y rate of 8.3% in 2016 end. The polypropylene segment is estimated to account for maximum revenue share of ~71% by 2016 end and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. In terms of consumption, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2016–2024).

The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on developments in the global nonwoven fabric market and conduct quantitative as well as qualitative assessment of the market across various derivatives, applications and regional market segments.

Nonwoven fabrics are technical textiles that are manufactured using sheets or web structures bonded by means of various thermal, chemical or mechanical processes. Such fabrics can be manufactured or modified to exhibit superior properties as per requirement of certain applications.

Increasing application of nonwoven materials in automobile interiors combined with increasing automotive production output is anticipated to drive market growth to a certain extent. While increasing consumption of disposable diapers and feminine care products in emerging countries with low penetration is anticipated to provide impetus for market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight transportation automobiles is also anticipated to drive market growth in the near future.

However, high prices of finished products is attributed to high cost of raw materials. Such high prices of finished products are expected to impede market growth over the forecast period. Increasing stringent regulations on the textile industry is estimated as another factor restraining market growth. Moreover, shifting nonwoven production to ASEAN countries, offering consumer-specific products and basis weight reduction are some of the key trends observed in the global nonwoven fabric market.

The report of the global nonwoven fabric market is segmented into four types for proper analysis. By technology, global nonwoven fabric market is segmented into spunlaid, drylaid, wetlaid and others. Spunlaid nonwoven technology is further classified as spunbond, melt blown and spun melt spun. Drylaid nonwoven technology is further classified as spunlace, needlepunch, thermal bonded, chemical bonded, airlaid and carded.

Based on material type, nonwoven fabric market is segmented into polypropylene, polyester, rayon, polyurethane, polyethylene and nylon. Among these material types, polypropylene is most prominently used.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented as construction, textile and personal care. And on the basis of region, the global nonwoven fabric market is segmented into key regions, namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the dominating market in terms of value and volume, over the forecast period.

Avintiv, Inc., Freudenberg SE, Ahlstrom, Kimberly-Clarke, E. I. du Pont the Nemours and Company, P.H. Glatfelter Company, Suominen Corporation, Johns Manvile, Toray industries Inc. and Asahi Kasei Corporation are identified as the key players in this report.