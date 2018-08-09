Overview of leading safe and valuable Service Provider in korea-Remann

REMANn Co. were social enterprise that recycles, reuses and remanufactures unused electronic equipment. We produce and sell re-manufactured computer equipped with appropriate function through refurbishing and upgrade of used computer. We protect environment through re-circulation of natural resource and contribute to digital divide.

More than 4 million units of computers are discarded every year in Korea, and volume of electronic waste is increasing steadily. Harmful chemicals or heavy metals are contained in electronic wastes, therefore they should be handled safely. Weight of one unit of desktop computer is less than 10㎏, but its environmental value in recycling one unit is 1762㎏. Before recycling the materials, re-manufacturing is required for maximized reuse. REMANn Co. were established in 2008 in order to solve such social issue.

Persons who have same minds in making re-manufactured computers that are reliable and as good as new one established the company jointly. ICT equipment should be disposed safely because it has important information of company or individual person. Used computer CSR activities in Korea

REMANn’s Strength:

Incomparable REMANn’s Competitiveness

Direct sales of purchased equipment by repair with the best technology in Korea / Direct sales at overseas distribution networks

Achieved the export amounting to US$1.7 million (~2015)

Recorded 100,000 units sales of “REMANn Computer” which is re-manufactured PC in Korea

Proved REMANn’s Re-manufacturing & Repair Technology:

Commercialization of Korea’s first ‘Re-manufactured PC’ / Unused IT asset Value increase effect by 30% than bid sale

Conducted the service “Green PC of Love” of Ministry of Government Administration and Home Affairs and Gyunggido Office of Education

Only company that owns complimentary Microsoft license in Korea

Possession of Professional Data Destruction Technology and Risk Management:

REMANn’s security service recognized by public, financial institutes and IT/large companies insured against security damage up to 1 billion won

Partnership with Blanncco which is the largest security solution company in the world

Registered the patent (No.10-1494095, HDD erasing and monitoring system and its method)

Obtained ISO27001 International Information Protection Management System Certification

The key is job reduction of staff

Cost and time saving by integrated operation of collection, transportation, test, storage, security, sales, distribution, recycling and disposal

Publishing data erasing result report and valuation report

Owning IT Asset risk management know-how through business experiences for many years

Largest Re-manufacturing Facility in Korea:

Saving effect of warehousing cost and management cost of customer Online inventory control, test status check and sales are available

100,000 units of PC’s can be stored at a time.

Largest re-manufacturing facility in Korea IT ASSET value recovery in Vietnam