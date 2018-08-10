Airsoft Guns Market Attractive Market Opportunities in the by 2018 to 2028

Airsoft Guns Market: Overview

In the last few years, airsoft has evolved as a competitive team sport. The sport involves two teams shooting with a spherical plastic projectile, launched using an imitation air weapon commonly known as airsoft guns. Airsoft is often confused with paintball which is a similar recreational sport with some notable differences. Airsoft is a more ethical game when compared to paintball as it hurts much less and hits are not visible.

Airsoft gun’s muzzle velocity is of prime importance. Before every game, the airsoft gun is calibrated and checked via a chronograph which is fixed as per the country’s norms and is measured in feet per second. Restrictions on FPS are dependent on different game sites and countries. Airsoft guns are illegal in many countries of the world, however, it is legal throughout the U.S. with some restrictions in Detroit and Chicago.

Airsoft Guns Market: Dynamics

The rise in enthusiastic and adventure loving millennial population going hand-in-hand with better disposable incomes are the key factors driving the airsoft guns market. Though it has been in existence since the 1970s, the sport has become immensely known over the last fifteen years, primarily owing to its adventurous nature.

However, a much safer sport than paintball, air sport is illegal in some countries including the UK. This will limit the expansion of the airsoft guns market in certain parts of the world.

Airsoft Guns Market: Segmentation

Global airsoft guns market is segmented by product type, firing action, velocity, firing range, price range, sales channel and buyer type.

Global airsoft guns market is segmented by product type as:

Rifles

Shotgun

Pistol

Revolver

Others

Global airsoft guns market is segmented by firing action as:

Electric Airsoft Guns

Airsoft AEPs

Spring-powered Airsoft guns

High-pressure Air

Global airsoft guns market is segmented by velocity as: (Feet per second)

200-300 FPS

300-400 FPS

400-500 FPS

500-600 FPS

600-700 FPS

Above 700 FPS

Global airsoft guns market is segmented by firing range as:

Below 6 feet

6-12 feet

12-24 feet

24+ feet

Global airsoft guns market is segmented by price range as:

US$0-100

US$100-500

US$500+

Global airsoft guns market is segmented by sales channel as:

Sports Variety Stores

Direct to Customer Channel

Third-party Online

Other Channels

Global airsoft guns market is segmented by buyer type as:

Individual

Promotional

Institutional

Airsoft Guns Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global airsoft guns are designed for six regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), the Middle East & Africa and Japan. North America currently is the largest market for airsoft guns, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global market. Air sport is widely popular in the United States, especially among the enthusiastic millennial population. Many law enforcement and military training institution also use airsoft guns for training purposes in the U.S. However, major manufacturing is outsourced to the Asian countries due to the availability of cheap labor and raw materials. APEJ is becoming a point of interest for airsoft gun manufacturers, owing to the tower of opportunities the region presents. The APEJ is expected to register the highest revenue growth over the forecast period. The overall outlook for airsoft guns market is highly positive on global level owing to the increasing popularity of air sports and activities. However, North America and Europe will continue to dominate the airsoft guns market over the forecast period.

Airsoft Guns Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global airsoft guns market are:

Crosman Corporation

UMAREX USA

Daisy Outdoor Products

Bear River Outdoors

A&K Airsoft Limited

ICS AIRSOFT, INC

Ballistic Breakthru Gunnery Corporation

G&G Armament Taiwan Ltd.

King Arms

Other Key Players

Airsoft Guns Market: Competitive Analysis

Manufacturers of airsoft guns are focused on providing customized products. Many players demand custom made airsoft guns majorly to improve the performance or for purely aesthetic reasons. Customizations and add-ons include flashlights, red dot sights, fore grips and scopes. Red-dot sights being the most popular are used to help aim well, while foregrips improve the hold on the gun. Some players also choose to equip their airsoft guns with LASERs. Though illegal in many countries LASERs are high on demand in the U.S. and Europe.

