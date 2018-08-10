Centreville Dog Walking Company Discusses Dog Friendly Events In NOVA

Paw Pals, a Centreville dog walking company, published a blog post listing the top dog friendly events in Northern Virginia this summer. These events aim to provide an enjoyable, stress-free day for people and their pets to have together.

Leaving your dog at home over the summer isn’t always idea. On particularly hot days, you may prefer to have your pet with you to make sure they get enough water, shade, and light exercise, rather than leave them at home to their own devices. For people who continue to work over the summer, it can be difficult to find enough time to spend with your dog, and dog friendly events can provide an easy way to spend some quality time together.

For music loving people and pets, the Abingdon Farmers Market hosts Thursday night concerts that dogs are welcome to attend. On Monday nights at Quinn’s on the Corner in Arlington, dogs can enjoy a free treat or dog-friendly ice cream at the weekly Yappy Hour while their human counterparts can take advantage of $10 snack baskets and drink deals. Baseball fans can skip the dog park for the day and head to Nationals Park instead to take in a ballgame with their dog at the Nationals’ annual Pups in the Park event, when the outfield reserved section turns into a pup-friendly party. Another annual favorite is the Shirlington Wags n’ Whiskers fair, which features more than 65 exhibitors, live music, and children’s activities in an outdoor farmers market-style setting. There are also plenty of opportunities to enjoy a movie under the stars, so bring your dog and a picnic and enjoy a new kind of movie experience.

Paw Pals provides a variety of services, including mid-day dog walks during busy weekdays when your dog could use a little bit of extra care and exercise while owners are at work as well as after-hours and weekend walks and check ins. Paw Pals can also pick up pet supplies at your favorite pet store, transport pets to the groomer or vet, administer medication, pet sit at your home or a trusted sitter’s home, and even clean up dog waste from the yard. For more information, call Paw Pals at 703-345-1695 or visit their website at https://www.localpawpals.com/. Paw Pals is headquartered at 14001-C Saint Germain Drive #213, Centreville, VA 20121 and serves clients in the Centreville, Chantilly, Clifton, Fairfax, Fairfax Station, and Manassas areas.

