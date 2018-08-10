Global Concentrated Solar Power Market Research and Forecast, 2018-2023

“Stringent government regulations to reduce the increasing carbon footprints along with economic benefits offered to thrust the concentrated solar power market”

Orion Market Research (OMR) recently published a market research report on Global Concentrated Solar Power Market. According to OMR analysis, the global concentrated solar power market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period 2018-2023. The concentrated solar power market is estimated to grow significantly due to rising global thrust to increase the share of renewable energy such as solar energy in a sustainable way. The global concentrated solar power market can be bifurcated into technology, application, component and geography. The concentrated solar power market by technology has been segmented into parabolic trough, enclosed trough, fresnel reflectors, and dish stirling. By component that market has been further segmented into solar field, thermal energy storage, and power generation system. By application which can be further divided into commercial, residential, and industrial. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters which includes market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Concentrated solar power systems generates electricity by harnessing solar energy. Large area of sunlight is concentrated onto a small area by these systems using mirror or lenses, this concentrated light is converted into heat which drives the heat engine connected to an electrical power generator or powers a thermochemical reaction. The market is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period owing to mushrooming demand for energy in various sectors coupled with efforts to reduce the dependence on conventional energy sources in many countries. Most of the developed and developing region are heavily emphasising to reduce their greenhouse emission which have led a substantial impetus to the growth of the market. However, intensive capital investment may prove out to be a restraint to the adoption of these systems.

On the basis of geography, the concentrated solar power market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). Europe region dominates the market with almost half of the concentrated solar power systems installed in the region. Spain produces about 2,300 MW of solar power, accounting for almost half of the world’s capacity making it the world leader in concentrated solar power. North America emerged to be the second largest market. However, unfavourable climatic condition in Canada will limit the market growth in North American region. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness higher growth during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization in its emerging economies such as China and India. Moreover, Asia Pacific region has faced and continuing to face large-scale energy crisis. In such crucial condition, renewable energy sources are the future of power and energy sector.

Key market players in the concentrated solar power market include Abengoa Solar S.A., Acciona Energy, Areva Solar, Brightsource Energy, Inc., Cobra Energia, Escolar, Inc., Glasspoint Solar, Novatec Solar, Schott Solar AG, Siemens AG, Skyfuel, Inc., Solar Millennium AG, SolarReserve LLC, Solastor, Soltigua, TSK Flagsol, ZED Sola and other key players.

