Making Culture SuperCool: The Khariboli Masher Food, Music and Raindance Festival

Delhi, New Delhi, 28th and 29th, 30th September: Khariboli Masher, the biggest Raindance festival is officially taking place on 28th and 29th, 30th September 2018 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. It’s a festival to fuse culinary arts and music, celebrating the Indian heritage in its fabulously diverse avatars and forms. The festival promises food from every part of India blended with some great performances from top artists and live bands. The Khariboli Masher festival offers exciting Watermelon Slides, Tomato Fights, Open Mic Sessions with Hasya Kavis and Mother-in-law’s Revenge [a competitive grub fest].

Khariboli Masher aims to generate awareness about Indian culture and its spirit of innovation and creativity through cuisine and music from across India.

Khariboli Masher the name itself explains all about it. “Khariboli Masher is celebrating Indian culture, its innovation, creativity and progress over ages,” says Rahul Jha Operations head.

“We want feelings, perceptions and emotions to explode. Food, music, culture and happiness are intricately tied. We want our guests to experience not just Indian heritage but it’s fusion with world cultures and their heritage,” says Deepak Jha, Marketing Head at Khariboli Masher.

“Khariboli Masher is a dias for both food and music lovers; we have designed it do exactly that,” adds Mudassir Haq, Production Manager at Growthjack Events.

It will be a time for the whole family to roll up their sleeves and enjoy a host of fun filled engagement activities, magic shows and live comedy with an extravaganza of mouth-watering delicacies and music.

“At Khariboli festival, we’re looking for ways to excite and engage our customers. It’s all about creating real-time experiences that are fun and engaging,” says one of the brand sponsors for the event.

Khariboli Masher brings together a concert with both traditional Indian music and artists from western rock, hip-hop and other genres together.

Key Highlights:

• Performance by major artists and live bands

• Open Mic Stand and Hasya Kavi

• Featured Watermelon Slides and Tomato Fights

• Magic Shows

• Eating Competition

• And Many More Engagements

There will be an array of wonderful stalls offering a large variety of food recipes from specialty meats and dishes from all over India to handmade confectionary and mouth-watering deserts. New to this year, Khariboli Masher Festival will be welcoming visitors with culinary delicacies, music from across India and largest raindance set-up in India. Attendees will enjoy amazing performances, explore new activities and make memories that will last for lifetime.

Don’t miss out on the Khariboli Masher Festival on 28th and 29th, 30th

September where the Festival will host an Open Air Culinary festival and Live Music Leads from Popular Musicians.

About Growthjack: Growthjack, a Delhi based startup creating memorable and colorful life-events. Launched in 2017, the vision of Growthjack is to create and deliver experiences that engage, entertain and educate. Growthjack is a platform for creative expression and immersive entertainment.

