Anthony Clavien is responsible for logistics in several key positions at international and national strategic and operational level. He has directed logistics support in multinational operations and exercises, and logistics policy, doctrine and concept development. Anthony has also initiated, coordinated and directed development of multinational logistics solutions in more than 20 countries.
