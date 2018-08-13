Cancer API Market 2018 | Value/Supply Chain Analysis and Porter’s Five Force Analysis – Forecast Model up to 2023

Latest Report with Tilted “Cancer API Market” is added on MarketReseacrhFuture.com. By Tinib, Ponatinib, Brigatinib. Covered all the Regions and Segments and Sub Segments with Top Manufacturers.

The Cancer API Market globally has been developing at an exponentially rapid pace due to factors such as clinical value and efficacy. The market is expected to develop at a progressive CAGR while earning a high level of revenue in the forecast period. The demand for cancer API drugs in segments such as that of oncology is unprecedented. Growing demand for newly developed small molecule drugs is motivating the development of the market greatly due to the noteworthy developments in small molecule API manufacturing. As a result, contract manufacturers who are focused on the development and production of small-molecule APIs are witnessing significant growth. Both biopharmaceutical and small-molecule approaches have established track records for providing valuable therapeutic benefits to patients, due to their inherent advantages and disadvantages and will remain as complementary approaches for drug discovery in the market for the foreseeable future.

The pharmaceutical industry’s attention had significantly shifted away from the industry of chemistry and small molecules, to focus on monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, which are highly demanded in the market. This shift had led to the migration of many CMOs to higher-value biologics manufacturing, mothballing plants or exiting the business completely thereby slowing down market growth. However, over the past few years, the attention of the pharmaceutical industry is reverting back to small molecule therapeutics increasingly. With big players exiting the business, the prospects for smaller or newer CMOs for small molecule cancer API manufacturing have improved and will increase in abundance in the global market.

Top Players:

Exelixis Inc, Pfizer Inc, Eisai Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AbbVie Inc., F. Hoffman La Roche, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Ariad Pharmaceuticals (Takeda), Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene, Clovis Oncology, Eli Lilly & Company, Gilead Lifesciences, Incyte Corporation, Puma Biotech, and TESARO, Inc.

Request Premium Sample copy at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6243 .

Segments:

Cancer API molecules have been categorized into five major categories, such as Parib, Rafenib, Lisib, Degib, Tinib, and Ciclib. Under the Tinib category, the molecules included are Cobimetinib, Brigatinib, Ruxolitinib, Ponatinib, Erlotinib, Alectinib, Osimertinib, Bosutinib, Axitinib, Ceritinib, Sunitinib, Acalabrutinib, Lenvatinib, Imatinib, Neratinib, Lapatinib, Afatinib, Crizotinib, Cabozantinib, Dasatinib, Ibrutinib, and Gefitinib. In the Rafenib category, the molecules comprise of Regorafenib, Sorafenib, Dabrafenib, Vemurafenib, and Enasidenib. Under Parib category the molecules included are Rucaparib, Olaparib, and Niraparib. Under the Lisib category molecules, namely, Copanlisib and Idelalisib are considered. Under the Degib category, two major molecules are considered which are Vismodegib and Sonidegib. In the Ciclib category, molecules considered are Ribociclib, Palbociclib, and Abemaciclib.

Regional Analysis:

The global cancer API market is booming in the US with all five drug categories accepted for treatment. One such example is Brigatinib, an orally consumed small molecule drug which is as Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) and Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) reversible dual inhibitor. The Food & Drug Authority approved Brigatinib in the first half of 2017 for the treatment of advanced ALK-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Another example which highlights Cancer APIs dominance in the US is the FDA approval of Neratinib in mid-2017 for the treatment of HER2 breast cancer. The drug is presently being researched for use in the treatment of other types of cancer.

Meanwhile, Europe and medically progressive Asia Pacific countries such as Japan have not yet approved any small API molecules. However, this indicates the availability of ample opportunity as the market carries unrealized potential. Approval for these drugs is expected to lead to exponential growth for the Cancer API market in the future.

Inquire more about this Report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6243

Competitive Analysis:

The cancer API market is a vast market with numerous major market competitors functioning in many regions of the world. These competitors have come up with advanced drugs that are being used as a first line and second line therapy in the treatment of numerous types of cancers. Pfizer Inc, Eisai Ltd, Exelixis Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffman La Roche, AstraZeneca plc, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Celgene, Clovis Oncology, Ariad Pharmaceuticals (Takeda),Eli Lilly & Company, AbbVie Inc., Gilead Lifesciences, Incyte Corporation, Puma Biotech, and TESARO, Inc, and others.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com