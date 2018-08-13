Distributed Antenna System Market Size to reach $15.1 billion by 2024

According to a new report Global Distributed Antenna System Market, published by KBV research, The Global Distributed Antenna System Market size is expected to reach $15.1 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Donor Antenna market dominated the Global Distributed Antenna System Market by Component Type in 2017. The Head-End Units & Radio Units market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Bidirectional Amplifiers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.1% during (2018 – 2024).

The North America market dominated the Global Enterprise Distributed Antenna System Market by Region in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 9.8 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.3% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.1% during (2018 – 2024).

The Public Venues market would dominate the Global Distributed Antenna System Market during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 9.7% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/distributed-antenna-system-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of AT&T Inc., Commscope, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Cobham Plc., Boingo Wireless, Inc., Comba Telecom Systems, SOLiD, American Tower Corporation, Dali Wireless and Zinwave.

Global Distributed Antenna System Market Size and Segmentation

By Offering Type

Component

Donor Antenna

Antenna Nodes/Radio Nodes

Head-End Units & Radio Units

Bidirectional Amplifiers

Others

Services

Professional

Managed

By Ownership

Carrier

Enterprise

Others

By Coverage

Outdoor

Indoor

By Vertical

Public Venues

Government

Airports & Transportation

Healthcare

Industrial

Retail

Hospitality

Education

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

AT&T Inc.

Commscope, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Cobham Plc.

Boingo Wireless, Inc.

Comba Telecom Systems

SOLiD

American Tower Corporation

Dali Wireless

Zinwave

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Distributed Antenna System Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Market

Europe Market

Asia Pacific Market

LAMEA Market