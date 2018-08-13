Global Beverage Packaging Market Sales, Market Overview, Analysis Research Report 2023

We have produced a new premium report Beverage Packaging Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Beverage Packaging. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Beverage Packaging Market by application(alcoholic beverages, dairy beverages and non-alcoholic beverages), by material ()(glass, HDPE, metal, paperboard, plastic, PET, and others), by type(bottle, bulk, can, carbon, draught, pouch, and others) through main geographies in the Global Beverage Packaging Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Beverage Packaging Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Beverage Packaging Market are Alcoa Inc, Amcor Limited, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings Inc, Mondi Plc, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Rexham Plc, Saint-Gobain S.A, Stora Enso Oyj, and Tetra Laval International S.A. It is projected to reach USD XXX.XX billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2017 to 2023.

Personalization of the beverage packaging is becoming more important as companies try to attract customers with aesthetic and functional designs. Smaller size packs and multi-packs meant for individual consumers are expected to spur growth of market in the near future. Growing disposable income among consumers in developing countries and surge in consumption of beverages are likely to drive the beverage packaging market over the forecast period. Decrease in commodity prices and the unstable economic conditions in several parts of the world are the two major challenges for the major players in the market. It is expected that the emphasis on adopting next-generation beverage packaging technologies in major markets will lead to growth in the sector. Lower crude oil prices have enabled major players in the market to make profit from the plastic based beverage packaging products in the recent past. Increase in demand for convenience beverage products presents opportunity for the manufacturers.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the beverage packaging market by application, material, type, and region. The segmentation of market based on application includes alcoholic beverages, dairy beverages and non-alcoholic beverages. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into glass, HDPE, metal, paperboard, plastic, PET, and others. Furthermore, based on the type, the market is segmented into bottle, bulk, can, carbon, draught, pouch, and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia- Pacific region was the largest beverage packaging market in 2015. The presence of huge population and increase in consumption in beverages in China and India are major factors in growth of market in the region. Moreover, availability of low cost labor and raw materials offer growth prospects for manufacturing players in the market. North America and Western Europe are anticipated to hold key to the major part of global beverage packaging revenue. In Europe, increase in consumption of ready to drink beverages and presence of widespread network of retail stores drive the marginal growth in the market. The North American region benefits from the presence of major players in the market.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Alcoa Inc, Amcor Limited, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings Inc, Mondi Plc, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Rexham Plc, Saint-Gobain S.A, Stora Enso Oyj, and Tetra Laval International S.A.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of beverage packaging globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of beverage packaging. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the beverage packaging market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to Beverage Packaging Market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliance, supports, and barriers in the Beverage Packaging market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on Beverage Packaging market in the short run as well as in the long run. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the beverage packaging market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

