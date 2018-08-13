IoT in Automobile Market with Focus on Current and Future Plans 2023

According to Market Research Future Analysis, IoT in Automobile Market has been valued at USD ~83 billion by 2022 growing with ~27% of CAGR during forecast period 2018 to 2022.

key players:

The key players of global Iot in the automobile market report include Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), TOMTOM N.V. (Netherlands), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corp. (U.S.) ,Thales SA (France), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Vodafone Group (U.K.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Google Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), General Motors (U.S.), Audi AG (Germany) , Ford Motor Company (U.S.) and others.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, on the basis of offering, communication type, application and region. By offering, the market has been bifurcated into hardware, software, services.

Market Highlights:

The concept and a paradigm that considers pervasive presence in the environment of a variety of things or objects through a wireless and wired connections and unique addressing schemes are able to interact with each other and cooperate with other things or objects to create new applications.

The automotive industry redefining and reinventing because of application of internet of things. The industry has evolved through four phases. The first phase is connectivity and sensors progressively enabling passive monitoring, interaction, ambient awareness, and automation. The second phase added an interaction component. The transition to phase 3 will allow vehicles to be aware of what is happening in the immediate vicinity through Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensors or even through vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure

(V2I). Now, in the fourth phase introduces automation by making vehicles independent through driverless cars and autonomous.

Real-time traffic and incident alerts, growing number of telematics mandates by various governments, and the growing demand for assisted & automated driving are boosting the growth of the IoT in the automobile market. Also, government funding for next generation vehicles is driving the overall growth of the market. Whereas, high concerns over security and privacy are hampering the growth of the IoT in the automobile market.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of communication type, the market can be segmented as in-vehicle, vehicle to vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure. Out of these, in-vehicle accounted for the largest market share because it is used to provide accurate route information to a user while on road and also update the road-traffic controller with detailed information about the conditions on a road.

On the basis of application the market can be segmented infotainment, navigation and telematics. Out of these, infotainment accounted for the largest market share because of device integration, high-speed connectivity, intuitive and multi-modal user interfaces in the systems installed in vehicles.

By Region, MRFR analysis shows that North-America accounted for the largest market share followed by Asia-Pacific region. The region is attributed to the share because of the boom in the ICT sector, the automotive sector, and the transportation sector which resulted in the emergence of the connected vehicle ecosystem and adoption of modern technologies.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace because countries such as India and China are investing huge amounts of money for developing the sector such as transportation.

