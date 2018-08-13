Sensor fusion Market with Focus on Current and Future Plans 2022

Global Sensor Fusion Market, by Application (Military, Consumer electronics, Automotive, Robotics), by Sensor Type (Image, Radar, Touch, Temperature, Pressure, Capacitive), by Technology (MEMS, Non-MEMS) – Forecast 2022

Sensor Fusion Global Market – Overview

The design and implementation of a neural network-based system combining the outputs of several sensors (acoustic emission, force and spindle motor current) for monitoring progressive tool wear in a single point turning operation is described. Multichannel autoregressive series model parameters and power spectrum amplitudes are used as inputs to the network. The objective of the system is to extend the range of machining conditions over which the system performs successfully. A basic architecture for multiple sensor systems is outlined. Results of recent research to implement a real-time monitoring system are presented.

The major factor that drives the growth of the market includes increasing adoption of sensor fusion in consumer electronics such as smartphones, and wearable devices, rising home automation applications, and growing advanced driver assistance system market in automotive industry among others. The extensive use of fusion technology in consumer electronics devices for various applications favors the sensor fusion market growth. The surfacing of sensor fusion technology is a trend that acts as a key role in the expansion of this market. However, dearth of standardization and harmonization process of the MEMS sensor and related software is hampering the market.

Sensor Fusion Global Market Key Players

The market for sensor fusion has been growing rapidly and has seen major changes and shifts in the ecosystem. The market opportunities have attracted more chip retailers. In the span of one year, the numbers of companies offering a sensor hub controller have grown by double the number. The sensor hub retailers are targeting smartphones and tablets, while focusing upon wearables and the broad range of Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The prices for MEMS and sensors have been dropping at a considerable speed. This fuels the demand for more MEMS to be designed into products. The increasing amount of sensor data requires more complex sensor fusion algorithms and more powerful sensor hub controllers. New sensor hubs are being introduced optimized for low power applications. To counter that commoditization trend, some MEMS retailers have taken steps to add value to their silicon to differentiate. In the last year, there have been several key acquisitions. In addition to adding value to silicon sensor fusion has spurred other developments. MEMS retailers have been offering modules which combine sensor hubs and MEMS.

Some of the major players in Global Sensor Fusion Market include NXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands), Kionix, Inc. (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Cummins, Inc. (U.S.), Renesas electronics Corporation (Japan), MEMSIC, Inc. (U.S.), Analog device, Inc. (U.S.), Senion (Sweden), Microchip technologies Inc. (U.S.), and Baselabs (Germany) among others.

Sensor Fusion Global Market – Segments

The global Sensor Fusion Market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Sensor Type : Comprises – accelerometer, capacitive sensors, pressure sensors, temperature sensors, touch sensors, radar sensors, and image sensors among others.

Segmentation by Technology : Comprises – MEMS and non-MEMS technology.

Segmentation by Applications : Comprises – consumer electronics, automotive, medical, military, and robotics among others.

Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Sensor Fusion Global Market – synopsis

Pervasive, ubiquitous computing is coming ever closer, and the implications for user driven preventative healthcare are immense. Modern smartphones and related devices now contain more sensors than ever before. Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) have made many leaps in recent OPEN ACCESS Sensors, and it is now common to find sensors including accelerometers, magnetometers and gyroscopes in a variety of smart devices. The addition of these sensors into everyday devices has paved the way towards enhanced contextual awareness and ubiquitous monitoring for healthcare applications. The pervasive nature of these devices becomes particularly apparent when reviewing the rate of global sales. Total smartphone sales alone are estimated to have surpassed 837 million units in 2013.

The consumer electronics and automotive applications captured the larger share of the market. However, home automation application is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by the automotive application.

Sensor Fusion Market – Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the Global Sensor Fusion Market with the largest market share in the region due to presence of automotive major players and growing technological advancement in the region and therefore is expected to have high market growth by 2022. Sensor Fusion Market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at high rate between the forecast period 2016 and 2022 due to high demand of sensor fusion from consumer electronics sector arising from emerging countries in this region including India, China, Singapore, and Malaysia among others.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/sensor-fusion-market-1696

