Shallow form with deep bass response – AXTON’s bass box ATB120

Whichever way you look at it: you always find a place for the new bass box ATB120 from car audio specialist AXTON (http://www.axton.de/). The shallow form with 20 cm subwoofer chassis and reflex port is guaranteed to fit into almost any trunk with its practical dimensions: Flat on the floor or hidden in the the double floor, fixed on the side panel or even on the rear seat backrest – you’ll appreciate the extremely small footprint.

The bass reflex box ATB120 is designed for music lovers who do not want to compromise on luggage space or bass power on the road. Of minimal size 13.5 x 48.5 x 34.5 cm, the ATB120 produces enormous bass waves with the greatest of ease, setting an impressive stage for every electro beat, every guitar riff, and every bass drum.

AXTON’s new bass reflex subwoofer is a completely new design whereby the intended purpose, size of the enclosure, practical suitability, and fitting have been perfectly matched. In the solid enclosure there is a powerful 20 cm woofer at work that packs a punch: With a very stiff cone out of a combination of air dried paper and a woven layer of fiber glass with a butyl rubber surround, and a large 2 x 2 ohms 1.5″/38 mm voice coil on a Kapton former, the driver is well equipped to produce powerful bass with a fast attack.

The enclosure is made of MDF and covered with robust felt. To minimize air turbulence the port is flow optimized. The terminal offers various connection options to allow a free choice of amplifier. With the connector the plug and play bass box is quickly connected to the amplifier, and can be removed from the trunk just as fast if required.

The awesome output of 200 watts RMS, outstanding build quality, and the attractive price of 149 Euro make the smart ATB120 a convincing total package for the straightforward implementation of an in-car bass system.