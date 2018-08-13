Sodium Cocosulfate Market Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players to 2023

Sodium cocosulfate is a synthetic detergent most commonly used in personal care products as a surfactant and dispersing agent. It is a widely used surfactant derived from coconut oil. Furthermore, sodium cocosulfate is used as a foaming agent in soaps and detergents. Sodium cocosulfate is an alternative to sodium lauryl sulfate; the basic difference between the two being that sodium cocosulfate does not foam as well as sodium lauryl sulfate.

Sodium cocosulfate finds application in the manufacture of various hair care, skin care, and oral care products. It is manufactured by using a blend of fatty acids from coconut oil and reacting them with sulfuric acid, followed by sodium carbonate to create sodium cocosulfate. Due to the potential risk posed by sodium lauryl sulfate to the human body, the usage of sodium cocosulfate is expected to rise since it is less irritating. Sodium cocosulfate is widely used in personal care products as it is a comparatively better cleansing ingredient and leaves the skin moisturized and conditioned. In the past few years, personal care products have become a part of the consumers’ daily routine. Personal care includes a range of products such as soaps, liquid soaps, anti-aging face creams, shampoos, moisturizing lotions, and sunscreen products. Growing usage of personal care products in day to day life is expected to drive the global sodium cocosulfate market in the next few years.

Rising population is another factor likely to boost the usage of personal care products in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Furthermore, improvement in lifestyle coupled with high disposable income is anticipated to fuel demand for personal care products in the region. This, in turn, is estimated to positively affect the sodium cocosulfate market in the next few years. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest and fastest growing market for sodium cocosulfate owing to rise in demand for personal care products in the past few years.

Moreover, countries such as China, India, and other countries in south east Asia are witnessing significant rise in the usage of personal care products. This is expected to fuel demand for sodium cocosulfate during the forecast period. Europe is likely to be the second-largest market, followed by North America. Moreover, countries in Latin America and Middle East & Africa have experienced rapid economic and industrial growth in the past few years. The potential risk of using sodium lauryl sulfate as a personal care ingredient in hair care and skin care products is likely to boost demand for sodium cocosulfate in North America and Europe where the regulatory bodies are strict regarding the usage of harsh chemicals in personal care products.

