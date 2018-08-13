Toolkwip Pumps Manufactures and Supplies a Wide Range of Self-Priming and Auto-Priming Pumps to Suit Heavy-Duty Requirements

Toolkwip Pumps manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of self-priming and auto-priming pumps to suit the heavy-duty requirements of various industrial sectors.
[KNOXFIELD, 13/08/2018] – Toolkwip Pumps, a reputable distributor of industrial equipment, manufactures and supplies a wide range of self-priming and auto-priming pumps designed for industrial applications. Their standard range includes Dewatering, High Head and Solids Handling.
Self-Priming and Auto-Priming Pumps
As Australia’s leading source for turnkey priming pumping solutions, Toolkwip Pumps distributes self-priming and auto-priming pumps for the mining, quarry and construction sectors. All auto-priming models are fitted with a Diaphragm-Type Priming System that offers fast and strong priming without the need for a foot valve.
Each product in the range is built for easy operation and heavy-duty use. With a great focus on customer satisfaction, Toolkwip Pumps provides equipment that meets the needs of their partners.
A Range of Pumps for Every Need
The range of self-priming and auto-priming pumps are divided into three categories:
- Dewatering Auto-Priming Pumps
The pumps in this range are portable and powerful, suited to move large volumes of water and low to medium heads.
- High Head Auto-Priming Pumps
Designed to meet the demanding requirements of quarries and dewatering mines where high heads and long pipe runs are involved, making dewatering processes easier and safer.
- Solids Handling Pumps
Built for heavy-duty use, Solids Handling Pumps offers exceptional pumping performance and durability. This range is comprised of full-vortex style pumps that handle polymer, bentonite, sewage and other viscous-solids-laden fluids with ease.
About Toolkwip Pumps
Established in 1993, Toolkwip Pumps is a family owned and operated business that supplies pumps, filtration and flow meters to various industries. They are a major stockist and distributor for proudly Australian brands, from FLO-KWIP to Southern Cross. Each product from Toolkwip Pumps is made to help businesses save time, energy and overall costs. With a high level of personal service, The Toolkwip Pumps team customises a wide range of solutions to meet their clients’ needs.
