U.S. Lawns Helps Businesses Raise ROI with Commercial Landscape Maintenance

Curb appeal matters to a business. Whether the commercial establishment is a hotel, resort, apartment complex, or a shopping plaza, a beautifully maintained landscape provides many benefits to the business owner. That is where U.S. Lawns can help.

The Benefits of a Well-Maintained Landscape

Landscape maintenance for commercial properties raises the property value, delivers a high return on investment, and enhances customers’ impression of a business. Here are the facts and statements that back up these claims:

• According to a study done by Clemson University, a professionally landscaped property can lead to an ROI of more than 100 percent, translating to increased occupancy and guests.

• A survey conducted by the Society of Real Estate Appraisers found that 95 percent of appraiser respondents believed landscaping contributes to the real estate dollar value. Additionally, 99 percent of them said landscaping improved the sales appeal of the property.

• Commercial landscaping is a lucrative investment, according to the National Association of Landscape Professionals. The organization states that landscaping has the highest correlation with rates of occupancy in rental properties.

Helping Commercial Owners Maintain Their Landscape

Business owners looking to reap the benefits of commercial landscaping maintenance can turn to U.S. Lawns. The company’s landscape maintenance service preserves the commercial property’s curb appeal by keeping the grass green and trimmed, eliminating unwanted weeds, taking care of the flower beds, and pruning the shrubs, bushes, and trees to allow them to stay healthy.

When commercial property owners choose U.S. Lawns as their service provider, the company works closely with its clients to design and implement a comprehensive commercial landscape maintenance plan. This plan can help reduce liability risks and safety hazards throughout every season and prolong the lifespan of the landscape.

About U.S. Lawns

U.S. Lawns has been improving communities through its commercial landscaping services for more than three decades. The company’s team of professionals performs ground care services for retail centers, HOAs, apartment communities, and other places of business. Its goal is to offer superior service and open communication to property managers and owners, making their job easier and allowing them to focus on their business, tenants, or customers.

