Carbon Management Software Market: Increasing Amount Of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Carbon management is a process which manages the balance between environment and organizational activities in order to maximize operational efficiencies of companies and also minimizing the carbon footprint which ultimately contribute to the climate. Organizations are using carbon management software in order to measure or reduce carbon footprints, fulfill government mandates, and meet corporate objectives. Carbon management software helps and supports organizations in implementing and planning their strategies related to carbon management. The main concern for most organizations across the globe is increasing amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions due to their operations. One of the most harmful gas to deal with in carbon management is CO2. It needs significant efforts to monitor, measure its levels, and reduce its emission. Carbon management software helps to measure, plan, store, report carbon, and manage emissions related to different organizational activities. Apart from environmental concerns, carbon management software has rising demand globally due to its immediate advantages or positive impact, such as improved operational efficiency, communication of business metrics to stakeholders, differentiation of operations, improved product and image, compliance with regulatory mandates, and mitigating the business risks of climate change.

There are various factors driving the growth of the carbon management software market. One of the key factors is change in the outlook toward green initiatives. Due to this changed outlook, businesses and consumers are more aware about the present and future consequences of today’s towards company’s carbon footprint. The other factor accelerating the demand for carbon management software is the need for better brand positioning. Players in the market always face strong competition, and carbon management is one of the tactics to maintain brand positioning. The striking growth of this software market is attributed to several initiatives by governments in order to maintain environmental and corporate sustainability. Also, automation and digital transformation are positively impacting the growth of the carbon management software market. Another key factor is reduced prices of carbon management software due to intense competition in the market which is contributing to the growth of the carbon management software market. Organizations are driven to use carbon management software due to the reduced prices. However, software for carbon management requires considerable training and for employees, this factor majorly hampers the growth of the carbon management software market. Interoperability issues and system integration are also major challenges for carbon software vendors.

The carbon management software market is segmented on the basis of service, software, application, and region. By service, the market is bifurcated into consulting, implementation, outsourcing, training and software support, and maintenance. On the basis of software, the market is segregated into groups which includes software – counts only direct CO2 from fuel, software – count direct CO2 and indirect CO2, . Furthermore, the market is divided based on applications into air quality management, energy, greenhouse gas management, sustainability, and others. Geographically, the carbon management software market is segmented over North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the carbon management software market due to rapid digital transformation. Also, growth in the IT sector in South America is anticipated to further fuel the market growth.

Key players in the carbon management software market include Advantage IQ, CA Technologies, ESS, Enablon, Enviance, Hara, CarbonView, HIS, Verisae, Green Oak Solutions, Greenstone Carbon Management, ProcessMAP, Camco, PE International, Foresite Systems, and Schneider Electric. These players are actively involved in organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to gain competitive advantage over others in the industry. Partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, and agreements are some of the vital strategies followed by.

