Feed Protein Ingredient : Global Product Intelligence Industry Analysis 2023

We have produced a new premium report Feed Protein Ingredient Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Feed Protein Ingredient. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Feed Protein Ingredient Market by source(plant sources and animal sources), application(feed and non-feed compound segment), by use(cattle, poultry, swine, pork ) through main geographies in the Global Feed Protein Ingredient Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Feed Protein Ingredient Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Feed Protein Ingredient Market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Darling International Inc, the Scoular Company, Omega Protein Corporation, Roquette Freres, Aarhuskarlshamn AB (AAK), Bunge Ltd., Euroduna Rohstoffe Gmbh, Lansing Trade Group LLC, Beteiligungs-AG (Agrana) According to the report the global feed protein ingredient market is projected to reach USD X.XX billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between XX % to XX % from 2017 to 2023. The global feed protein ingredient market was worth USD 4 billion in 2015.

The report identified that the global feed protein ingredient market is driven by factors such as growing meat consumption worldwide, consistent increase in population, increased export of beef from India, rapid urbanization as well as rising livestock production. On the other hand, the restraining factor identified in the study includes presence of plant protein as an alternative likely to inhibit market growth.

Increase in livestock production, FDA and EU approvals on these ingredients and strong consumer acceptance expected to bring opportunities to feed protein ingredient market. Control over the price is the major challenge for manufactures to expand further over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global feed protein ingredient market by source, by application, by end use and region. The segmentation based on source includes plant sources and animal sources. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as feed and non-feed compound segment. On the basis of end use market is segmented into cattle, poultry, swine, pork and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

Asia pacific is the key market for feed protein ingredient market. As of 2015, the region accounted for majority global market share of more than XX%. India drives the APAC feed protein ingredient market, due to highest export of beef and strong consumer acceptance. Following APAC, North America is the second largest animal feed protein ingredient market with over XX% of global market share. Growth in this region is attributed to consumption of beef in larger quantities. Emerging markets such as china, Argentina and Brazil expected to drive feed protein ingredient market. APAC likely to continue its dominance and anticipated to witness highest CAGR of XX% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Darling International Inc, the Scoular Company, Omega Protein Corporation, Roquette Freres, Aarhuskarlshamn AB (AAK), Bunge Ltd., Euroduna Rohstoffe Gmbh, Lansing Trade Group LLC, Beteiligungs-AG (Agrana)

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of feed protein ingredient globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of feed protein ingredient.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the feed protein ingredient market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the feed protein ingredient market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

