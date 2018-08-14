Human Insulin Market Diagnosis, treatments and Global Key players 2022

Market Research Future Published a Cooked Research Report on Global Human Insulin Market The market for global human insulin is estimated at USD 25 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~10-12% within Forecasted Period.

Global Human Insulin Market – Scenario:

Human insulin is also known as synthetic insulin which is prepared in laboratory and has same characteristics like natural insulin. Human insulin was developed through the 1960s and 1970s and approved for pharmaceutical use in 1982. Before the invention of human insulin animal insulin, usually a purified form of porcine was used.

Global Human Insulin Market – Highlights

North America and EU regions are dominating the market over a period of time while, Asia is the fastest growing region for Human insulin Market in coming years

Increasing prevalence of diabetes and increasing R&D investment for more effective insulin are driving the growth of the human insulin market in North America. Diabetes has become one of the major public health problems in North America, due to increasing number of geriatric population and rising prevalence of obesity.

Diabetes is the major public health threat for the world. Prevalence of Type 2 diabetes is increasing rapidly in Asia-Pacific. According to a study conducted by National Centre for Biotechnology Information in 2012, approximately 60% of Asian population was suffering from diabetes. China is expected to have highest prevalence rate of diabetes, followed by India, due to rise in industrialization, urbanization and westernization.

Global Human Insulin Market – Segments:

Global Human Insulin market has been segmented on the basis of types which majorly includes modern human insulin, and traditional human insulin. The modern human insulin is further divided into; long acting human insulin, rapid acting human insulin, and premixed human insulin. Whereas, the traditional human insulin is again categorized into; short acting human insulin, and intermediate acting human insulin.

Global Human Insulin Market – Key Players

Biocon Ltd. (India), Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (China), Adocia (France.), Merck & Co. (U.S.), Julphar (UAE), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.K.), Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Israel), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), and others.

Global Human Insulin Market – Key Findings

Increasing prevalence of diabetic population, rising prevalence of obesity, and rise in geriatric population are major factors driving the growth of the human insulin market

Strict regulatory requirements for approval of insulin and high cost of insulin analog inhibits the growth of the human insulin market

Geographically, North America has the largest share in global human insulin market, while Asia-Pacific has emerged as the fastest growing region

Based on the type, modern human insulin has the largest market share in the human insulin market

Regional Analysis of Human Insulin Market:

Americas

North America

• US

• Canada

Latin America

Europe

Western Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• U.K

• Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

Asia

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia

