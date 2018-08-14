iCandy Eye Salon Chooses Zenoti Software to Power Franchise Expansion

iCandy Eye Salon has chosen Zenoti software to power its growth into a franchise eye salon brand.

iCandy is a multi-location salon chain that offers brow, lash and permanent makeup services. The company currently operates seven locations in the East Bay area of California. Several new franchise locations are also under development.

As iCandy evolves into a franchise brand, the company’s software needs have changed. Their previous software provider, Millennium, is a desktop-based solution that lacks the automation of franchise business support iCandy needs to support its expansion.

iCandy evaluated several solutions and found Zenoti to be the only cloud software solution designed with the needs of franchise salon businesses in mind. Zenoti offers centralized management capabilities so corporate can ensure brand standards are maintained across all franchise locations.

With Zenoti, corporate can standardize the full gamut of franchise operations, including services menus, pricing and marketing communications. The system also makes it easy for guests to purchase and redeem memberships across locations, even when they’re owned by different franchisees. At the same time managing royalties and cross-center reconciliations based on guest visit patterns is automated by Zenoti and enables iCandy to focus on their franchise growth.

“What initially sold us on Zenoti was the software’s native support for franchise brands. But Zenoti’s commitment to our business goes beyond software features,” said Shareen Adair, CEO and founder at iCandy. “We’re looking forward to partnering with the Zenoti Customer Success team to ensure each outlet is achieving key business results, so we can focus on rapidly growing our overall business through franchising.”

Zenoti will also improve the iCandy customer experience with the use of digital forms. Today, iCandy service providers sketch out what permanent makeup will look like before proceeding. Zenoti’s digital forms will allow service providers to draw the makeup directly onto a picture of the guest’s face, providing a more realistic idea of the final result, along with before and after pictures that can be saved directly to a guest’s profile.

“We’re thrilled to partner with iCandy at this exciting stage of their growth, and we look forward to helping them achieve their franchising goals,” said Sudheer Koneru, CEO at Zenoti.

About iCandy

iCandy is a multi-location eye salon that was founded in 2010 by Shareen Malik, who previously owned and managed successful hair salons in Antioch and Brentwood. Shareen and iCandy have been the industry leader in the development and implementation of many of the services that are now standard. She has personally trained hundreds of lash technicians and continues to lead as others follow.

To learn more about iCandy, visit https://www.icandysalon.com/.

About Zenoti

Zenoti provides an all-in-one, cloud-based software solution for the spa, salon and med spa industry. The Zenoti platform is engineered for reliability and scale, harnessing the power of enterprise-level technology for businesses of all sizes.

Zenoti powers thousands of spas and salons in more than 50 countries. Zenoti allows users to seamlessly manage every aspect of the business in a comprehensive mobile solution: online appointment bookings, POS, CRM, employee management, inventory management, built-in marketing programs and more. Zenoti helps clients streamline their systems and reduce costs, while simultaneously improving customer retention and spending.

To learn more about Zenoti, visit https://www.zenoti.com/.