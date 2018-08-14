Skin Graft Market is Expected to Reach USD 1.05 billion by the End of 2023

A research study titled, “Skin Graft Market by product type and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023” published by crystal market research.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Surtex Instruments Limited, De Soutter Medical Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen, A.D. Surgical, Exsurco Medical, NOUVAG AG, Zimmer Biomet and Aesculap. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Industry Trend Analysis

The Skin Graft Market was worth USD 0.56 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.05 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.25% during the forecast period.

Skin grafting is a cutting edge expansion to surgical technique which includes replacement of skin from the uninjured zone and providing coverage to the wounded area. Skin grafting is prescribed for deep burns, pressure ulcers, skin infection, injury, skin disease or reconstructive surgeries. There are two kinds of skin joins: split-level thickness and full-thickness graft in which split-level thickness incorporates expulsion of dermal and epidermal layers of the skin and full-thickness graft includes evacuation of muscles and veins. Individuals with more profound tissue loss require a full-thickness skin graft to cover the injury. This requires a whole thickness of skin from the donor site, not only the main two layers.

Regional Outlook

Among all the regions, North America will keep on leading the worldwide market for skin grafting because of high rate of adoption and purchasing power, is trailed by Europe. As indicated by a report by the WHO, dominant part of the burn cases are found in South-East Asia Region in this way lower and centre wage nations are at higher hazard and in this manner are foreseen to surge the interest for skin grafting in future.

Market Segmentation- Skin Graft Market

Skin Graft Market, By Product Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Knife Dermatomes

Drum Dermatomes

Electrical Dermatomes

Air-powdered Dermatomes

Skin Graft Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Skin Graft Market, By Region, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Drivers and Restraints

Expanding number of burn injuries, skin infections and pressure ulcers are causing drawn out hospitalization and treatments requiring medical attention. Because of improvements in skin grafting procedures and advancements in burn care are evaluated to surge development in skin grafting. Dermatomes are commonly used as a part of skin grafting since nineteenth century and skin grafting framework have developed through sophistication. Mechanical advances in dermatomes, for example, electric and air dermatomes, expanded exactness and control by using exchangeable blades are the variables anticipated that would help the market for skin grafting. Skin grafting market can be hampered because of the elements, for example, low healthcare accessibility in low pay nations and absence of medicinal services infrastructural facilities.

