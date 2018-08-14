Window Treats Inc. Unveils the Hunter Douglas Alustra Collection

The window coverings company in New Jersey offers Hunter Douglas’ high-end collection, which is made with quality fabric, one-of-kind finishes, and innovative systems, among other features.

[RED BANK, 08/14/2018] — Window Treats Inc. is the top supplier of Hunter Douglas window treatments. As such, its state-of-the-art showroom includes one of the brand’s premium collections: the Alustra.

The company says of the brand’s collection, “Created as a very high-end brand for customers who won’t settle for anything but the best, Alustra offers unique fabrics, finishes, and decorative details.”

Elegant Window Fashion

Window Treats, Inc. shares that the Alustra Collection features blinds, shades, and sheer shadings in a wide range of materials, like fabric, metal, and wood. The collection also offers cordless alternatives, as well as retractable, and motorization operating systems to ensure safety for homeowners.

Families with children would benefit greatly from the window treatment’s child-safe lift systems, which not only reduces hazards around the home but also lends a streamlined interior style.

The New Jersey window treatment supplier remarks, “This class of window treatments sets a new standard of style.”

The company commits itself to bring the latest in the window covering trends, styles, and motorization options. It also offers in-home design consultation to ensure that the treatment fits its client’s home.

Choosing the Right Window Treatment

The team of trained consultants from Window Treats, Inc. will guide homeowners in choosing the right window covering. The team will come to its client’s house to identify and apply their vision.

The company emphasizes that homeowners should decide based on what will make them happy in the long run. It is important that every detail matches clients’ needs and preferences.

Window Treats, Inc. says, “Our design consultants are professionally trained to address your custom window treatment needs, including concerns for child safety, insulation, and security. We also offer environment-friendly, allergy-free, and fire-resistant solutions. Window Treats consultants are happy to work with you in our showroom or come to your home for a free in-home consultation.”

About Window Treats, Inc.

Window Treats Inc. is a New Jersey-based company that offers custom window treatments for homeowners who are building a new house or re-decorating a single room or the entire house. The company, which opened in 1995, has established a personable and friendly reputation.

For more information, visit https://www.customdraperyandshades.com/ today.