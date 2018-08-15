11Wickets Announces New Brand Ambassador Sunny Leone

11Wickets, an initiative of Ability Games, announces Sunny Leone as new Brand Ambassador, and the embodiment of what it means to play daily fantasy sports with sports skill and be free from the daily hectic schedule for some moments. 11Wickets new online game software (both app and website) based on fantasy sports designed to inspire sports fans especially cricket and football enthusiasts to express themselves with passion, optimism, strength and knowledge about their favourite sports and be involved with sports online through their fantasy team.

“We aim to make 11Wickets an iconic and groundbreaking brand, a champion of fantasy sports, and I am so happy that Sunny Leone is being part of this family now,” says Navneet Makharia, the founder and CEO of 11Wickets. “There’s a cultural shift happening, which 11Wickets celebrates, where sports knowledge is recognized, and I’m so proud of getting Sunny as your product’s brand ambassador, as we know her childhood link with sports in particular hockey.”

“11Wickets has always celebrated and championed strong, independent women in its iconic campaigns and in its philanthropic initiatives. Sunny captures the knowledge, strength, modernity, boldness and sports keenness that 11Wickets represents,” added Navneet Makharia.

Sunny Leone – Indian actress, model, writer, social activist, sports enthusiasts – is a Canadian-born Indian-American and is born as Karenjit Kaur Vohra to Sikh parents. As a young girl, she was a self-described tomboy, very athletic and played street hockey with the boys. Her sports enthusiasm has led her owning a celebrity cricket team, co-owning a football team and her association with 11Wickets.

Quote of Sunny Leone, “I’m really glad to be a part of 11wickets.com! I have been learning online cricket for a while now. 11wickets’s name is synonymous with online cricket in India – it was an immediate yes from my side. It’s amazing to see the growing passion for cricket and I would love to be a part of this journey.”

Sunny Leone will begin appearing on behalf of 11Wickets across all media platforms from this month.

11Wickets is a fantasy sports online game focusing on all the major sports like cricket, football, kabaddi, etc and engaging the sports fans to make their playing XI team of favourite players and compete with other teams when the real match is played. 11Wickets is the gaming platform with encourages sports fanatics to show off their knowledge, show the smart skills by choosing their perfect line-ups and win prizes.

