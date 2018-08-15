Velocity MR Study shows for majority of the women, Independence means to move around safely

Velocity MR, a leading market research and analysis company announced the results of their recent study on the citizens sentiments hinging around the “Independence Day”. The study with a total sample size of 2,000 respondents covered key Indian metropolises including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

The study covers multiple demographics like Gender, education, life stage, occupation, etc. While a majority of respondents resonated to the feelings of “peace” during the occasion, the women respondents had a different take on the subject. According to the study conducted by Velocity MR, over 40% respondents believed true Independence meant to move around safely, to be fearless and to determine one’s own schedule – A majority of the respondents were women. Also, while Indians unanimously wanted to take steps against corruption, only 6 in 10 agreed to have casted their vote. Another interesting finding from the study was that, while 6 out of every 10 respondents believed in remembering our Martyrs this Independence Day, only a mere 40% of the respondents were aware on the number of years to freedom.

Jasal Shah, Managing Director & CEO of Velocity MR, shares “Independence Day has always evoked a sense of pride and patriotism among the citizens. However, Our study revealed the changing perspective of freedom among the sample group. The whole idea of freedom for today’s citizens is not just to celebrate the eviction of The British 71 years back, but to express one’s thoughts and expressions freely.”

He further adds, “The whole notion of freedom is expressed in myriad ways across genders, age groups and geographies. It could be shown as passively as standing up for the National Anthem or as actively as donating for noble causes and as abstract as casting one’s vote”.

Highlights of the Study

• Only about 4 in 10 are aware on the number of years to freedom.

• For 6 out of every 10, Independence Day is special day to remember our Martyrs.

• Independence means Peace, is the dominant sentiment for 6 of every 10 respondents.

• Independence means – To move around safely, to be fearless and to determine own schedule for around 4 in every 10 respondents.

• The desire to – The ability to say NO and being able to move around safely is echoed more prominently amongst the women (than men).

• Freedom to worship and freedom of attire, food – lifestyle is sought by the age group of 26-35 year olds more than other age groups.

• The younger as well as the older age group of 18-25 years and 26-35 years respectively, say that they may not always stand up for the National Anthem.

• Only about 6 in 10 agree to cast their vote.

• Even though about 85% are proud of their country, only 70% are satisfied with its progress.

• More male than female (9 in every 10 vs 8 in every 10) are proud of their country.

• The mid aged 36-45 year olds are least satisfied with the country’s progress as against the elderly 60+ year olds ( 1 in every 2 vs. 8 in every 10)

• Below average satisfaction is seen in Bangalore & Kolkata amongst the metros.

• Unanimously, Indians want to take steps against corruption, to make our country a better place.

• Women (18%) and elderly 60+ years (26%) look for hygienic India, more than others.

• Need for a good education is also emphasized more by the women (18% vs 11% men)

• Freedom of Speech is the most valued freedom. Justice, freedom of movement and the Indian culture are valued next in independent India.

• 9 out of 10 want to be born Indian again.

• 3/4th of the respondents are planning to attend flag hoisting at some place or the other – building or society or locality etc.

• 1/3rd of the respondents are planning to pledge to work towards the betterment of the nation.

About Velocity

Velocity is a tech-savvy insights provider with a Global Presence, providing Proprietary Panels, Real web-based CATI, a Strong Field Force, Responsive Client Servicing capabilities and is armed with sophisticated Research Capabilities. Velocity is today one of the youngest and highly tech-oriented research companies globally. In a world where unstructured data is flowing in all directions, understanding distinctive consumer behavior towards brands is getting tougher and tougher. The company supported by Cross Marketing Inc. Tokyo has some of the finest brains in the industry along with the best available technology platforms to deliver world-class research solutions to clients. The integration of technology coupled with high-quality data imparts speed, hence providing a ‘Quick turnaround time’ in collating, analyzing and interpreting research data.