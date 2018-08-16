Diesel Timeframes MS9 Chronograph Quartz DZ4473 Men’s Watch: A Stylish Craft

Diesel Timeframes MS9 Chronograph Quartz DZ4473, is a watch for the male species of those individuals who have evolved as a gentleman and have the glamour to carry this simply crafted watch. The pure stainless steel watch with a stainless steel bracelet is a pure dress watch. The watch has quartz movement with a mineral crystal and analog display. The chronograph dial, which gives us a sundial, 1/15th second count and seconds count. The dare display is at the 9o’clock position. The hour markers here also works as the minute markers.

A Watch that can be worn or gifted is what Diesel Timeframes MS9 Chronograph Quartz DZ4473 Men’s Watch has to offer us. A round dialed watch where the crowns are placed in the left hand side of the dial. This is what it is unique in the wrist watch. Diesel as a fashion brand in the jeans brand has taken a serious step towards producing dress watches like this. But the watch can certainly take on with jeans or casuals too with its pristine white sundial.

Diesel Timeframes MS9 Chronograph Quartz DZ4473 Men’s Watch has a balance between quality and affordability that is rare in our industry today. These watches are truly identified all over the world as a comfortable daily wear. Diesel Watch for Men has created a collection of watches that is recognizable all over the world today. That means there is likely a watch that will look fantastic on your wrist right now.

The Diesel Timeframes MS9 Chronograph Quartz DZ4473 Men’s Watch, is a watch that certainly does not fall in the high priced watches, but while buying them their USP is the affordability with durability and great designer looks. These feature quartz movements that are low-maintenance and provide accurate timing.

Hence, Diesel Timeframes Mega Chief Chronograph Quartz Men’s Watch is more of a fashion statement with the brand diesel, and the diesel fans mainly look for looks and which makes them look confident. Most owners report that their timepieces are reliable and enjoy wearing them. The average wear experience for a Diesel watch is typically 1-5 years.

Bottom line: A manly style that is crafted for a perfect gentleman. It has a steel band and a steel case makes it a go-to formal wear for every man. A five bar water resistance makes it a not so water friendly accessory. A fuss free quartz caliber hand watch that can be carried from morning to evening.