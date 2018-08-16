Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis 2017 – 2022

The global non-surgical skin tightening market is projected to record an impressive CAGR during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022, according to Transparency Market Research’s (TMR) newly published report. The report states that the global non-surgical skin tightening market will account for approximately US$ 500 Mn revenues by 2022-end.

Demand for Non-surgical Skin Tightening Products to Gain Immense Traction in Beauty Clinics

Among end-users of non-surgical skin tightening products, dermatology clinics are projected to hold over two-third market revenue share in 2017. However, demand for non-surgical skin tightening products in dermatology clinics will witness a significant decline by the end of forecast period. On the other hand, demand for non-surgical skin tightening products will gain immense traction in beauty clinics, with sales estimated to exhibit a high single-digit CAGR through 2022.

Laser-based devices will continue to be the most lucrative product in the global non-surgical skin tightening market, owing to their suitability for all skin types and relatively lower risk of skin damaging. Laser-based devices also offer the benefit of changing the treatment procedure based on the skin tone and texture.

RF Devices for Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Procedures to Exhibit Highest CAGR through 2022

RF devices have emerged as the latest addition to products of non-surgical skin tightening procedures. The FDA is approving a large number of RF devices for removal of wrinkles. RF devices are expected to be effective to a wide variety of customers, particularly those with darker skin and experiencing discoloration with laser-based devices. RF devices are also known for tightening larger areas of the skin, such as the flank or abdomen. Although RF devices currently account for relatively lower revenues in the non-surgical skin tightening market globally, their sales are projected to ride on the highest CAGR in the market through 2022.

Ultherapy, also called high-intensity focused ultrasound therapy, is the first ever non-surgical energy-based device approved by the FDA for skin tightening procedures. In addition, the ultrasound devices have been certified with CE mark. These factors have resulted into an increased demand for ultrasound devices for skin tightening procedures, especially across developed regions such as Europe and North America, where acceptability, affordability and awareness of cosmetic therapies is quite high. In terms of revenues, ultrasound devices are expected to be the second most lucrative product for non-invasive skin tightening procedure over 2017 to 2022.

APEJ to Remain Second-Fastest Expanding Market for Non-Surgical Skin Tightening

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will continue to be the second fastest expanding market for non-surgical skin tightening market, to account for revenues over US$ 100 Mn by 2022-end. The awareness about sophisticated personal care systems is increasing in APEJ, along with rising number of new public health systems & healthcare institutions, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure. Local vendors in APEJ manufacture products at low costs, which in turn is gaining attraction of customers from various other regions as well.

North America is expected to remain the largest market for non-surgical skin tightening, followed by Europe over the forecast period. In addition, the market in North America will witness the fastest expansion through 2022. In Europe, people with their increasing disposable incomes are spending more on improving their appearance, increasingly getting aware of skin rejuvenation & resurfacing procedures. Europe will remain the second most lucrative market for non-surgical skin tightening during 2017 to 2022.

Key companies profiled by TMR in its report on the global non-surgical skin tightening market include Cutera Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Solta Medical Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Venus Concept Canada Corp., Fotona d.d., Lutronic Corporation, Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., EL.En. S.p.A., Sciton, Inc., and Alma Lasers, Ltd.

