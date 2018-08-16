Stent Grafts Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Stent Grafts Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Stent Grafts Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Stent Grafts.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Stent Grafts Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Stent Grafts Market are GRIKIN Advanced Materials, LifeTech Scientific, AptusEndosystem, Johnson & Johnson, Lombard Medical Technologies, Terumo, TriVascular Technologies and WL Gore & Associates. According to report the global stent grafts market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The stent grafts is tubular structure made up from two parts stent and graft. The stent is a metal mesh structure used to provide the support to the graft. The catheter is used to deliver stent in the artery for supporting the weak spot called aortic aneurysm. This procedure of treating aortic aneurysms by using stent-grafts is called as EndoVascular Aneurysm Repair. The stent grafting is also used to treat some complex diseases such as pararenal aneurysms & juxtarenal as well as iliac disease.

The report defines the stent graft market on the basis of application such as Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm and Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm. Now-a-Days, the number of people are suffering from the cardiac disorder owing to the unhealthy diets and the physical inactivity among the population. The growth of stent grafts market is driven by the factors such as rising adoption of EVAR procedure to treat aortic disease and rising demand of slightly invasive endovascular surgeries. In addition, rising aging population and correspond rising occurrence of the cardiac disorder are expected to enhance the demand of stent graft over the forecast period.

Among the regions, North America dominates the market of stents graft. The high occurrence of aortic aneurysm in the U.S. citizens contributes in the market growth of stent grafts in North America region. Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global stent grafts market covers segments such as, applications. On the basis of applications the global stent grafts market is categorized into abdominal aortic aneurysm and thoracic aortic aneurysm.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global stent grafts market such as, Bolton Medical, GRIKIN Advanced Materials, LifeTech Scientific, AptusEndosystem, Johnson & Johnson, Lombard Medical Technologies, Terumo, TriVascular Technologies and WL Gore & Associates.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global stent grafts market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of stent grafts market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the stent grafts market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the stent grafts market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

