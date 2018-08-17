Adhesives & Sealants Market

Adhesives and Sealants Market

Adhesives and Sealants Market Overview:

Adhesives and Sealants for Handheld Devices market is predicted to grow significantly and register a strong growth during the assessment period. Growth of global Adhesives and Sealants for Handheld Devices market is considerably driven by medical and electronics market.

Adhesives and Sealants are used to adhere different materials to form a single substance by binding them together and resisting their separation, whereas sealants are utilized to block the movement of fluids through openings or joints of a material. They offer excellent corrosion resistance at low cost, enhanced fatigue, and impact resistance to the product. Moreover, excellent flexibility, homogeneous distribution, and durable nature are the important trends and factors influencing the market confidently. Therefore, they are used in various applications such as pressure sensitive, construction, automotive, packaging, furniture, and others.

Adhesives and Sealants are often made of similar materials, and they are sometimes used in similar applications. Comparable processing requirements and failure mechanisms, and the fundamentals of how they work are similar. Therefore, Adhesives and Sealants are often considered together. However, different specifications and test methods apply to Adhesives and Sealants, and most often they are designed to perform different functions. Their definitions hint at these differing functions.

Adhesives and Sealants Market Insight:

Adhesives and Sealants —a substance capable of holding at least two surfaces together in a strong and permanent manner. Sealant—a substance capable of attaching to at least two surfaces, thereby, filling the space between them to provide a barrier or protective coating. Adhesives and sealants are often considered together because they both adhere and seal; both must be resistant to their operating environments; and their properties are highly dependent on how they are applied and processed. Adhesives and Sealants also share several common characteristics.

Adhesives and Sealants Market, the water-based segment is the leading technology used in the market owing to its extensive consumption in the end-user industries such as pressure sensitive, construction, automotive, and others. The acrylic segment holds the major portion of the market and is expected to continue its dominance on account of the extensive use of the product for caulking, grouting, jointing, and embedding in the construction sector. It is predicted that the polyurethane segment is set to grow at a higher CAGR due to its growing demand for the product in the packaging, construction, and automotive sectors. The market by application is segregated into pressure sensitive, construction, automotive, packaging, furniture, and others. Pressure sensitive is leading the market in application segment due to boundless use of adhesives in tapes or labels for non-structural applications. Moreover, the construction industry is set to grow at a rapid rate owing to the extensive use of adhesives in flooring underlayment, carpet laying, ceramic tile, countertop lamination, and others.

Adhesives and Sealants are those material which are used to hold two surfaces together. Adhesives are predominantly used to bond surfaces in permanent manner whereas sealants are used to fill the gap after application of adhesive. These are majorly utilized in end use application such as laptops, mobile phones & tablets, medical devices, hard disc drives, and others. Furthermore, electronics industry is predicted to witness significant growth due to numerous factors such as rising population, growing disposable income, and increasing popularity of gaming and detachable laptops. Hot melt adhesives are a kind of humidity resistance adhesive and find wide application scope in tablets, smart watches, smartphones, and tablets. With the above mentioned reason, hot melt adhesive is predicted to register healthy growth over the assessment period. Pressure sensitive adhesive is expected to register strong growth on account of its wide utilization in medical devices such as blood glucose monitoring strips.

Adhesives and Sealants Market Key Players:

Adhesives and Sealants Market are: 3M (Germany), Ashland (U.S.), AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION (U.S.), Beardow Adams (U.K.), BOSTIK SA (France.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Ellsworth Adhesives (U.S.), H.B. Fuller Company (U.S.), and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) among others.

Adhesives and Sealants Market Synopsis:

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is reportedly the rise in demand for structural adhesives from wind energy sector. The wind turbine composite materials market is predicted to grow rapidly, due to the increase in the number of wind power capacity additions globally. One of the major drivers for this market is increase in urbanization and infrastructure investment. It is suggested that the growth in urbanization and increase in infrastructure investment is driving the market for structural adhesives.

Adhesives and Sealants Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share in adhesives and sealants for handheld devices market growth. North America holds the second position for adhesives and sealants for handheld devices market and is another profitable market in terms of value and volume after APAC. UK, Canada, and United Mexican States led the demand for adhesives and sealants for handheld devices in this region. Europe accounted for the third largest share in the global adhesives and sealants for handheld devices market. On the other hand, Latin America, Middle East & Africa is another growing market for adhesives and sealants for handheld devices and likely to show better growth rate over the forecast period.

Adhesives and Sealants Market Geographical Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of the major geographic regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Adhesives and Sealants Market Segmentation:

Adhesives and Sealants for handheld devices market is divided into sealants, adhesives, application, and region. On the basis of sealants, the adhesives and sealants for handheld devices market is segmented into silicone sealants, acrylic latex sealants, epoxy sealant, polyurethane sealant, butyl sealant, and others. Among all, silicone sealants give waterproof shield and suitable for internal and external applications in handheld devices. They also give excellent UV resistance and durability, color fastness, and clear grades to handheld devices. Butyl sealants are manufactured from rubber compound with selected fillers and plasticizers. They used to provide excellent air-sealing and weatherproofing properties for lap sealing in handheld devices. This kind of sealant is the best choice in handheld application, where the combination of moisture and cold temperatures would cause the break-down of other sealants. These are permanently pliable, moisture resistant, non-paintable, non-skinning, and non-staining.

