Antithrombin Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Antithrombin Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Antithrombin Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Antithrombin.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Antithrombin Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Antithrombin Market are Diapharma Group, Inc., Lee Bisolutions, Inc, Dem ilac, Inc, Octapharma AG, Kedrion S.p.A., CSL Limited, Shire plc, Grifols and rEVO Biologics, Inc. According to report, the global antithrombin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period of 2018-2024. In 2016, the market size of antithrombin was worth USD 440.0 million and it is anticipated to reach USD 720.0 million by 2024.

Antithrombin is a protein in blood which functions as a naturally occurring blood thinner. It also helps against clotting of the blood. Moreover, it works as a small protein that inactivates several enzymes of the coagulation process. Antithrombin is a glycoprotein produced by the liver and consists of 432 amino acids. It is a rare hereditary disorder, which generally comes when a patient suffers repeated arterial clotting and pulmonary embolism and repetitive intrauterine fetal death. The antithrombin activity and antigen tests are used to help find out what may be causing abnormal blood clots in your body.

Widespread of antithrombin for several medical conditions such as hereditary antithrombin deficiency, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation is primarily driving the global antithrombin market. The currently approved antiplatelet agent, clopidogrel, has satisfied some of these requirements and has played a large role in expanding the antithrombotic market over the past few years. However, the pharmaceutical industry has taken a huge effort to develop antithrombotic that functions by inhibiting key enzymes positioned at higher levels of the coagulation system. Additionally, use of antithrombin with heparin will prove more beneficial in treatment of the patients suffering from antithrombin disorders. However, price concerns associated with antithrombin over alternatives is likely to restrain the growth of the antithrombin market. The increase in adoption of newer technologies and advanced products in developing countries are providing huge growth opportunities for the key players in the antithrombin market. Moreover, research based applications are gaining grip to discover new disease indication.

Europe is expected to be the largest regional market for antithrombin followed by North America. Owing to the higher adoption of antithrombin therapies, Europe region is anticipated to be the leading region over the forecast period. The rising research and development activities in the second largest leading country North America especially in US is propelling the growth of the antithrombin market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region over the upcoming years. Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions involving diagnostic consumables manufacturing companies and rapid product launches are the key trends in the market.

The leading players in the antithrombin market includes rEVO Biologics Inc., Grifols, Shire plc., and CSL Limited. Among the leading companies rEVO is the company focused on the development of the innovative therapeutics. rEVO Biologics is merged with the LFB group which is the leading European biopharmaceutical company specialized in innovative biotherapies, marketing its medicinal products in more than 40 countries around the world.

The report on global antithrombin market covers segments such as, application, source and formulation. On the basis of application, the global antithrombin market is categorized into therapeutics and research and diagnostics. On the basis of source, the global antithrombin market is categorized into human and goat milk. On the basis of formulation, the global antithrombin market is categorized into lyophilized and liquid.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global antithrombin market such as, Scripps Laboratories, Inc., Diapharma Group, Inc., Lee Bisolutions, Inc, Dem ilac, Inc, Octapharma AG, Kedrion S.p.A., CSL Limited, Shire plc, Grifols and rEVO Biologics, Inc..

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global antithrombin market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of antithrombin market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the antithrombin market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the antithrombin market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

