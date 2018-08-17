Ascites Market 2018 to 2023 | By Type Transudative, Exudate Ascites | Top Players by MRFR

Ascites Market Report include on MarketReseacrhFuture.com with exhaustive Study. The report aims to provide an overview of Ascites Market Report. The report provides key statistics on the market status. Global Forecast till 2023.

Ascites Market – Highlight

The global ascites market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2018-2023. Ascites is an abnormal accumulation of fluid in the abdominal cavity. Liver cirrhosis is the most common cause of ascites. Its presence is a sign of significant portal hypertension. Other less common factors that may contribute to ascites development are heart failure, kidney failure, cancers, and infection in pancreas. Malignant ascites has a characteristic role in the progression of ovarian cancer. Malignancy-related ascites have also been observed in malignancies of breast, lung, pancreas, gastric, and liver. Ascites can be detected by physical examination at a volume greater than 1.5 ascites. For smaller amount of fluid ultrasound, and CT scan are preferred.

The ascites management largely depends upon its cause. For example, peritoneal carcinomatosis or may be treated by chemotherapy, and surgical resection of the cancer, while heart failure related ascites is treated with medical management and dietary restrictions.

Notably, rising prevalence of cirrhosis, improvement in reimbursement policies, and increasing occurrence of cancer are promoting the growth of ascites market globally. Ascites is a major complication of cirrhosis and is also an important landmark of chronic liver disease in the natural history. The rising alcohol consumption directly leads to the rising hospitalized cases and mortality due to alcoholic liver cirrhosis. Rising prevalence of cirrhosis and its related complications directly promotes the growth of ascites market. Despite these drivers, complications associated with ascites treatment may hinder the growth of market.

Improvement in reimbursement policies and increasing occurrence of cancer across the globe are also fuelling the market growth. According to a study published in the Cancer Biology & Medicine journal in 2017, it is found that ovarian cancer is the seventh most frequently diagnosed cancer among women in the world with an estimation of 239,000 new cases, and 152,000 deaths worldwide annually.

Key Participants:

Sequana Medical

BioVie, PharmaCyte Biotech

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

BD

GI Supply

Medtronic, and others.

Segmentation:

The Global Ascites Market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of the type, the market is classified into transudative ascites, and exudate ascites.

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is segmented into ultrasound, CT scan, laparoscopy, angiography, and others.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into surgeries and others. The surgeries segment is further sub-segmented into peritoneovenous shunting, liver transplantation, transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS), and other surgeries.

On the basis of the end -users, the market is segmented into hospital, and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and others.

Ascites Market Regional Analysis:

The global ascites market is segmented on the basis of regions: America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas accounts for the major share of the market owing to the improvement in reimbursement policies, and high healthcare expenditure. Europe accounts for the second largest market, which is followed by Asia Pacific. Rising cases of liver cirrhosis, increasing government support for research & development, and well-developed healthcare infrastructure have driven the ascites market in Europe. In the year 2016, the R&D expenditure in the Pharmaceutical Industry was EUR 35000 million, suggested by European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Association. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing ascites market due to the presence of huge opportunities for the development of this market. However, the Middle East & Africa has the least share in the market owing to the presence of poor and slow developing countries, especially, in African region. The Middle East holds the major share of the regional market due to well-developed technology and high spending.

The global ascites market is expected to reach till USD 2,832.5 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.0%.

