Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018 to 2027

Cerion, American Elements, Plasmachem, and Leading Market Participants Eyeing Opportunities in ULSI

The research report on global cerium oxide nanoparticles market is a comprehensive business study for major firms recognized in the global market. The major market participants include Cerion, American Elements, Plasmachem, Nanophase Technologies, Inframat Advanced Materials and NYACOL nano Technologies. Other key participants such as SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc., Meliorum Technologies Inc., Strem Chemicals Inc., and ANP Co. Ltd., are also profiled in this research report. The key participants in the global cerium oxide nanoparticles market are focusing on leveraging the opportunities arising on account of applications in ultra large scale integration.

Cerium oxide nanoparticles are expected to witness significant demand owing to their characteristic properties such as high ionic conductivity, radical scavenging and UV filtering. In addition, the demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles is positively influenced by its use across industries such as medical implants, energy storage devices, fuel cells and fuel additives. Moreover, application scope of cerium oxide nanoparticles has increased with its growing use in electronics sector, where it is used in chemical mechanical planarization.

7% Y-o-Y Semiconductor Revenue Growth in 2018 – A Positive Indicator for Stakeholders in Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market

The semiconductor industry witnessed steady growth in 2017, with increase in memory prices, growing adoption of graphics processing units (GPUs) by cloud companies and data centers for tasks associated with artificial intelligence, and boost in crypto currency. According to world semiconductor trade statistics, semiconductor revenue growth is expected to increase by 7% year over year in 2018 which has fuelled the use of integrated circuits and memory disks.

Adoption of CMP (Chemical Mechanical Planarization), in turn, has increased owing to its use in integrated chip fabrication to remove surface materials and flatten the surface. Demand for CMP is also fuelled by growth in ULSI (Ultra Large Scale Integration) process that is used to embed a large quantity of transistors on a single chip. Consequently, this is expected to spur the demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles where they are used to polish wafers during semiconductor circuit manufacturing, thus positively impacting growth of the global cerium oxide nanoparticles market during the period of forecast.

Regeneration and Tissue Engineering – Growing Application Avenues for Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles

Growing incidences of chronic diseases has fuelled the demand for regenerative medicine since past few years. This has presented positive growth prospects for cerium oxide nanoparticles as they enhance the lifespan of neuron cells and photoreceptors. This property of cerium oxide nanoparticles triggered their application in regeneration and tissue engineering fields. Cerium oxide nanoparticles act as antioxidants thus promoting tissue growth by cell reproduction. Incidentally, wounds treated with cerium oxide nanoparticles heal at a significant pace as compared to traditional wound healing methods. This has triggered their use in wound healing applications in the medical sector.

Chronic diseases such as cardiac disease, cancer, autoimmune diseases and neurodegeneration are closely associated with oxidative stress. The use of cerium oxide nanoparticles in treating such diseases was tested which reflected positive results as cerium oxide nanoparticles carry out regenerative anti-oxidant activity. This implicated that small amount of cerium oxide nanoparticles can perform this activity for prolonged time periods. However, owing to their nano size, toxicity concerns are associated with using cerium oxide nanoparticles in chronic disease treatment. The toxicity level is dependent on their surface charge and coating, concentration and agglomeration of nanoparticles in biological fluids. Nevertheless, this concern can be reduced or eliminated by manipulation of synthesis procedure of cerium oxide nanoparticles. With elimination of this limitation and growing use of cerium oxide nanoparticles in medical science, their sales are expected to increase significantly during the period of forecast.

In recent years, owing to their regenerative antioxidant properties, cerium oxide nanoparticles have also gained high importance in industries, especially in applications such as glass polishing, in catalytic converters to remove toxic gases, in manufacturing of solid oxide fuel cells, catalysts and sensors. Additionally, they are also being used in cosmetics and personal care industry, typically in sunscreen products to protect skin from ultraviolet radiations. Varying applications of cerium oxide nanoparticles are expected to provide potential growth opportunities in terms of use and demand, consequently pushing the growth of the global cerium oxide nanoparticles market.

This Fact.MR research report on global cerium oxide nanoparticles can provide a comprehensive analysis on the demand and adoption of cerium oxide nanoparticles across end use industries. In addition, the reader can gain insights to tap different regions from an investment standpoint to grab hold over the global market. Detailed competitive outlook presented in this research report can also support the reader in formulating strategies to achieve competitive advantage in the coming years.

