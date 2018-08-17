CHOCOLAK IS SELLING AND SHIPPING CHOCOLATES DIRECTLY FROM THE ARTISANS TO END USERS ACROSS THE GLOBE

Chocolak, the leading chocolate platform announced that it will be shipping chocolates directly from artisans to destinations all over the world. This is in line with its vision to deliver only premium artisan chocolates ultimately giving its valued clients a worthy online shopping experience.

Chocolate delivery is time-bound. Shipping chocolates directly from artisans to the end users significantly reduces the time it takes for these decadents to reach customers. Customers value time, quality, and flexibility and the faster their orders get to them wherever they are, the better their shopping experience is. Direct and global shipping gives customers a time and location advantage when ordering chocolates in addition to an assurance that their orders will arrive fresh and intact.

Working with only the best, Chocolak has partnered with top vendors like Vestri, Zaabar, Andes, Crudo, Legendary and Gary’s Choice from top chocolate producing countries of the world like Belgium, Italy, and the United States to bring these handcrafted sweet treats to customers’ doorstep. Clients will enjoy faster order processing of no more than two days as well as safe and intact deliveries within the shortest time by Chocolak’s trusted shipping partner DHL.

Secondly, Chocolak has ensured that clients have access to a wide range of artisan Chocolates on their easily navigable website. These include pralines; truffles; dark, white and milk chocolates with a range of single flavor fusions of fruit, nut, herbs, and alcoholic and a careful selection of multiple flavor fusions. They have gone a step further to take care of special needs of their clients like the vegans, vegetarians, those with allergies, those in search of organic chocolates as well as those on the paleo diet so that there is something for all taste buds.

To get started, log into your account at Chocolak.com and select your favorite chocolates. At the checkout page, you will have the option of sending chocolate gifts to single or multiple recipients. Chocolak also offers flexible payment options by credit card. Major credit cards including Visa, MasterCard, Amex, JCB and Diners Club are all acceptable payment options. In addition, its website is tightly secured to keep your credit card information safe. No hassle, no worries. Simply order your chocolates from the comfort of your home and have them delivered to your doorstep.

For more information visit the official website of Chocolak or contact them at hello@chocolak.com

About the Company

Chocolak facilitates the shipment of premium artisan chocolates straight from top artisans in Europe to its clients across the globe. Since 2017, it has built a solid reputation by providing a range of premium chocolate products mostly from Europe’s top artisans in Belgium and Italy. Quality is key and all chocolate products offered by Chocolak are made of top quality ingredients as displayed against each product’s description.