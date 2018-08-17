Wireless Microphone Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR of 5.86% Over 2023

A research study titled, “Wireless Microphone Market by technology, type and end user- global industry analysis and forecast to 2023” published by crystal market research.
Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis
The Wireless Microphone Market was worth USD 1.95 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 3.25 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.86% during the forecast period.
The developing usage of these products in public speaking, television broadcasting, podcasting, and entertainment is anticipated to encourage the interest for wireless devices throughout the following years. Furthermore, increment in sports events crosswise over different regions has additionally empowered the worldwide business development. The expansion in sponsorships investments in sports exercises is foreseen to boost the demand for wireless microphones. Amid 2016, the assessed sponsorship investment in sports was more than 40 billion consequently driving the market development.
Competitive Insights
The leading players in the market are Samson Technologies, Shure, AKG Acoustics, Yamaha Corporation, Rode Microphones, Sony Electronics Inc, Blue, Sennheiser, Audio-Technica Corporation and LEWITT GmbH. The business is defined by the existence of large and local manufacturers. The quality and pricing of products are major distinguishing factors that form the base of competition. Unmistakable industry sellers have approved circulation channels that supply products crosswise over different regions.
Regional Outlook
Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market, registering a considerable CAGR from 2017 to 2023. The growing media and sports industry in the region is expected to propel the industry growth. Furthermore, the increasing trend of video logging in the region has enabled the adoption of RF-enabled products for effective sound recording. Latin America is expected to encourage lucrative market growth owing to the developing media industry in the region.
Market Segmentation- Wireless Microphone Market
By Type:
Clip-on
Handheld
Others
By Technology:
Radio Frequency Channel
Dual Channel
Single Channel
Multi-Channel
Wi-Fi Band
2.4 GHz
3.6 GHz
5 GHz
Radio Frequency Band
540 MHz – 680 MHz
721 MHz – 750 MHz
823 MHz – 865 MHz
By End User:
Education
Hospitality
Corporate
Sporting Events
Others
By Region
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Brazil
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Others
Type Outlook and Trend Analysis
The handheld section ruled the market and was esteemed at USD 1,273.9 million in 2016. Handheld devices are used crosswise over different applications including public speaking events, music events, and lectures attributable to their reliable quality and lower cost contrasted with different kinds. The clip-on section is foreseen to be the quickest developing fragment over the figure time frame. The development might be ascribed to the light weight of clasp on mouthpieces that empowers portability.
Technology Outlook and Trend Analysis
The Radio Frequency (RF) band is foreseen to rise as the quickest developing technology portion with a significant CAGR over the gauge time frame. The RF band empowers a wide range of channels that can be used relying upon the application. Also, the changing spectrum regulations have empowered these products to make use of RF groups for proficient signal broadcasting. Technological expansion has empowered the usage of Wi-Fi for signal transmission applications.
End User Outlook and Trend Analysis
Corporate is the biggest end-use section and was esteemed at USD 693.3 million in 2016. The developing requirement of wireless equipment for communication purposes has empowered its usage in corporate endeavours. The pattern is seen in emerging nations, for example, Asia Pacific and Latin America where organizations are progressively working on a worldwide level, which expects them to use these products for internal and external communications.
