Increasing demand for Anemia drugs is expected to grow at a rapid pace during 2017-2025.

Overview:

Anemia is caused due to the lack of red blood cells (RBC) or deficiency of hemoglobin in the human body. Anemia causes weakness, low transfer of oxygen, and tiredness. There are three types of anemia which are caused due to high blood loss, decreased or faulty red blood cell production, and increased red blood cell breakdown. Anemia is a hereditary disease which affects the hemoglobin synthesis like thalassemia and sickle cell anemia. Besides, anemia may also affect the bone marrow and leads to reduction of stem cell.

In the year 2017, Global Anemia Drugs Market was valued at USD 21.5 Billion. By the year 2025, it is expected to reach USD 34.8 Billion at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Underlying Causes

The global market for anemia drugs is growing at a good rate due to driving factors like increasing geriatric population, rising awareness among the global population about anemia treatments, increasing focus of social healthcare on women health, rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, tumors and other diseases. Some other important factors are increasing healthcare expenditure, advancement of technologies in the medical industry, growing research and development towards new biosimilars such as Hypoxia-inducible factors, improving health care infrastructure, introduction of new drugs like Rivipansel and Vepoloxamer for sickle cell anemia treatment are expected to propel the growth for Global Anemia Drugs Market. However, high risk side effects associated with the medications of anemia drugs, lack of awareness about anemia treatment in developing countries, and cost of drugs are projected to restrain market growth during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Global Anemia Drugs market has been primarily divided into Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America. North America holds the largest market share in the global anemia drugs market followed by Europe due to increasing chronic diseases like kidney, cardiovascular, cancer and other disorders, increasing healthcare expenditures, advancement of technologies, growing R&D activities, and rise in awareness about anemia in this region. The Asia-Pacific region is rapidly growing due to increase in health care expenditure, rising geriatric population, increasing disposable income, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing awareness about anemia drugs, improving healthcare facilities and rising complications during pregnancy in many rural areas.

Key Players:

The leading companies for the Global Anemia Drugs market are Amgen Inc., Acceleron Pharma, Eli Lilly and company, Bluebird bio, Biocon, GlaxoSmithKline plc, GlycoMimetics Inc., Regen biopharma Inc., and Bayer AG.

