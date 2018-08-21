Introduction Of New Amenities In Hotel Ruidoso Rooms

Hotel Ruidoso, the newest hotel in Ruidoso town has added two new amenities to their clients’ rooms. This is a move to make your stay at the hotel comfortable and enjoyable.

Hotel Ruidoso is one of the newest hotels in Ruidoso town. They are conveniently located so that you can easily access shops, galleries and restaurants while staying at the hotel. The AAA approved, 3 Diamond rated hotel has seen it fit to introduce two new amenities so as to increase the pleasure the guests get from their stay. These new amenities include a 50-inch TV and an alarm clock that is Bluetooth enabled.

Some people like to relax while watching television. If you are such a person, then this is the right place to be. The hotel has added 50 inch LED televisions to all the rooms. As you wind down after a long day or spend the day in bed relaxing, you can watch movies and all your television shows comfortably. The televisions offer high quality pictures, DirectTV, over 20 movie channels, HBO and Cinemax.

An alarm clock comes in handy if you have an early morning meeting or you just like to be an early riser. It is one of the amenities that has been added to the rooms. The alarm is there to ensure that you wake up at the time that you need to. They have the CubieBlue alarm clock which offers numerous features. Apart from having an alarm clock, it allows you to stream music and even play it via Bluetooth. It offers the convenience of being charged at the nightstand. Furthermore, it does not need to be reset every time you leave as it does not keep a memory of the previous guests’ devices. It is easy to use and even has the USB compartment that faces the guest. All these make your stay better. If you have any questions, you can send us an email at hotelruidoso@paarugroup.com. Furthermore, you can visit the hotel website at http://hotelruidoso.net/ to get to know more about it.

