Ocular Inflammation Treatment Market Size, Share & Trend | Industry Analysis Report, 2023

Growing incidence rate of eye inflammations or uveitis has driven the patients toward adopting effective treatment options. In the coming years, majority of uveitis patients will be seeking ocular inflammation treatments through combination therapies, particularly due to collective effectiveness of therapeutics and prescribed drugs. Leading pharma giant Allergan Plc. has recently cleared its Ozurdex implant from FDA’s uveitis pipeline, and this new delivery system will mark a key development for combination therapies in ocular inflammation treatment. In addition to Allergan, Transparency Market Research also observes high stakes of Novartis AG, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Abbvie, Inc., Alimera Sciences, Inc., Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., pSivida Corporation, Pfizer, Inc., Cipla Ltd., and Akorn, Inc. in the global ocular inflammation treatment market over the coming years.

In its latest forecast study, Transparency Market Research has profiled these companies has the key stakeholders of global market for ocular inflammation treatments. Key projections from the study assess the global ocular inflammation treatment to touch a US$ 1 billion value by the end of 2026.

Regulatory stance of the FDA towards clearing uveitis drugs from the pipelines is improving, and market players are being favored to introduce novel administration techniques for ocular inflammation treatments. During the period of assessment, 2017-2026, the global market for ocular inflammation treatments is pegged to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% in terms of value.

Focus on Anterior Uveitis Treatment to become Critical, Particularly in North America

The report estimates that incidence rate of uveitis in the US and Canada remains to be the highest. Over the forecast period, North America will be observed as the world’s largest ocular inflammation treatment marketplace. It is further estimated that treatment of anterior uveitis will be predominant, considering it being the world’s most common form of eye inflammation. By the end of 2026, more than US$ 530 million worth of revenues are likely to be procured from treating anterior uveitis across the globe.

Topical Mode of Administration to Reflect High Profits; Hospital Pharmacies to Showcase Largest Distribution Channels for Uveitis Drugs

By 2026-end, oral mode of administrating uveitis drugs will lose traction due to longer time course of drug effect, while injectable administration will be least preferred for triggering patient discomfort. Topical administration of ocular inflammation drugs will translate highest share of revenues, and account for more than 50% of global market value by the end of forecast period.

In 2018 and beyond, more than 42% of revenues procured in the global ocular inflammation treatment market are expected to be pulled in by hospital pharmacies. As the largest distribution channel, majority of drugs on ocular inflammation treatments will be sold through hospital pharmacies across the globe.

Nearly 30% of Uveitis Patients to Prefer Corticosteroids for Ocular Inflammation Treatment

The report findings reveal a growing demand for corticosteroids for treatment of ocular inflammations. In 2017, over US$ 150 million worth of corticosteroids were sold in the global ocular inflammation treatment market. The effectiveness of corticosteroid eye drops in treating uveitis by suppressing inflammations instantly will be observed as a key driver for its growing demand in the coming years. Treating ocular inflammations through administration of monoclonal antibodies is also expected to witness surging demand, reflecting a high value CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.

