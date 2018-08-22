Analysis of the Global Kombucha Market Forecast to 2023 Using A Base Year Of 2017

We have produced a new premium report Kombucha Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Kombucha. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Kombucha Market by flavors(Citric, Coconut, Fruits, Flowers, Herbs, Roots, Spices), by microbial culture type(bacteria, mold, yeast) through main geographies in the Global Kombucha Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Kombucha Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Kombucha Market are Buchi Kombucha, Cell-Nique Corporation, GT’s Kombucha, Hain Celestial Group, KeVita Inc, Kosmic Kombucha, Makana Beverages Inc, Millenium Products Inc, Nesalla Kombucha, Redbull Gmbh, Reed’s Inc and Revive Kombucha.

Global kombucha market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 25.5% and 26.5% over the period of 2017 – 2023. Kombucha is a fermented carbonated drink made from black tea, sugar and kombucha culture, a symbiotic culture of bacteria, mold, yeast, and some other ingredients. For obtaining different flavors other ingredients such as citrus, coconut, flowers, fruits, herbs, roots and spices are added. The kombucha obtained at the end of the fermentation process, after four weeks, contains anti-oxidants, enzymes, probiotics, vitamins and vinegar. Moreover, it contains acids such as acetic, gluconic and lactic. Traditionally in China, kombucha found applications in treating inflammatory ailments and cancer. Kombucha helps in reducing headaches, stress and weight, improving digestion and energy levels and it is a useful remedy for acne. Due to increasing awareness about the health benefits of kombucha, the demand for kombucha is expected to grow globally.

The global kombucha market is dominated by major companies such as Hain Celestial Group, Reed’s Inc, Kevita Inc, Buchi Kombucha, Redbull GMBH and some others. Their focus on innovation for delivering different flavors and drinks in different segments in functional beverages along with the innovative marketing strategies and distribution channel tie-ups are generating positive impact in the market. Globally, North America dominated the Kombucha Market, followed by Asia-Pacific, due to the increasing demand for functional beverages with health benefits. Asia-Pacific is expected witness the highest growth in terms of CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2023. European and Latin America Kombucha markets are expected to sustain their significant growth rates during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for alcoholic beverages, functional beverages, sports and energy drinks, natural and fortified drink, along with increasing awareness about the health benefits of kombucha, drive the growth of global kombucha market. Increasing popularity of flavored kombucha products are expected to drive the growth of the kombucha market. Increasing instances of lifestyle related health issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure, arthritis and others are enhancing the demand for kombucha products, due to its health benefits for various medical conditions. Presence of anti-oxidants and anti-bacterial properties are making kombucha, a favorite alternative for green tea, among health conscious people. Governments promoting the kombucha, as a health drink, in various countries are expected to boost the growth of kombucha market. High cost of the kombucha products in developing countries is a major restraint for the global kombucha market. The new stringent regulations for kombucha products in various countries will be a challenge for major players in the market. Increasing global demand for fortified and functional beverages is expected to provide opportunities for major players in the market to expand, during the forecast period.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of kombucha market. Moreover, the global kombucha market is segmented by flavors and by microbial culture type. The global kombucha market by flavors covers Citric, Coconut, Fruits, Flowers, Herbs, Roots, Spices and others. On the basis of the microbial type, the kombucha market is segmented as bacteria, mold, yeast, and others.

Geographies Covered

The global kombucha market covers analysis of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW (including Latin America, Middle East and Africa). Among the geographies, North America is the largest kombucha market in the world, due to the presence of major kombucha manufacturers in the USA, wider range of flavors and increasing awareness about health benefits of kombucha among people. Asia-Pacific is the second largest market and it is expected to be the fastest growing kombucha market globally during the forecast period of 2017-2023. The increasing demand for functional beverages and awareness about the health benefits about kombucha drives the growth of Asian Market. Europe is a major kombucha market and it is expected to grow with a higher CAGR, due to the demand for functional beverages in Western European nations.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of kombucha globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of kombucha.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the kombucha market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the kombucha market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

