Automatic Transmission Market Global Analysis 2018 Research Report

Global Automatic Transmission Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022

Magna International Inc., Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Getrag, Jatco Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC., Continental AG, Allison Transmission Inc., Borgwarner Inc., and GKN PLC., and others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global automatic transmission market.

Automatic Transmission Global Market Overview:

The automatic transmission system is a type of vehicle transmission in which the gears are changed automatically as the vehicle moves. It allows the driver to get free from shifting the vehicle manually. Unlike other transmission system that requires to change the gear, automatic transmission allows the internal combustion engine to run at relatively high rotational speed. The manual transmission uses a driver operated clutch to engage and disengage the gear system. It does not provide the smooth operation of the vehicle due to manual changing of gear system. The automatic transmission are of different types such as automated manual transmission (AMT), dual-clutch transmission (DCT), and continuously variable transmission (CVT). The continuously variable transmission do not have a specific number of fixed gear ratios, but provides an infinite number of gear ratio. They allow greatest efficiency when the vehicle is in Stop and Go condition. The automated manual transmission uses a clutch rather than a torque converter. It operates like a conventional automotive transmission but removes some of the inefficiency that is associated with conventional automatic transmission. A dual clutch transmission has both automatic and manual clutch, one clutch for even numbered gear and other for odd numbered gear. It provides a smooth ride and reduces fuel consumption of the vehicle. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Automatic Transmission is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2022).

The automatic transmission has various benefits associated with it depending on the use. The automatic transmission helps to reduce the fuel consumption and CO2 emission. The Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard states that the engine starter should be not in the operation when the gear is in the forward or reverse drive position. This will prevent from an unexpected motion of the vehicle reducing accidents.

The advantage of using an automatic transmission system is that it provides control on muddy or slippery roads. The automatic transmission allows the driver to focus on the road rather than distracted from changing the gear. The automatic transmission system very useful in driving condition such as stop-and-go traffic or going up the hills.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

The key strategies followed by most companies within the global automatic transmission market are that of new product development.

In 2015, BorgWarner had delivered DualTronic clutch module to Eaton for class 6 and 7 medium-duty trucks in North America. This will help to improve the fuel efficiency of the vehicles.

In Oct 2017, Aisin Group has strengthen its production system for automatic transmissions, mainly in China and Japan.

Automatic Transmission Market – Segmentation

The global automatic transmission market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type: Comprises Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), Dual-Clutch transmission (DCT), and Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)

Segmentation by Vehicle Type: Comprises Passenger Car, LCV, and HCV

Segmentation by Fuel: Comprises Gasoline, Diesel, and Hybrid

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Automatic Transmission Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a fastest rate due to the increase in the demand for automated clutch and gear shift systems in commercial vehicles. The automated clutch and gear shift helps to reduce the accident and makes the ride safe and comfortable. This will increase the demand for the automated transmission system in future. In North America, there is lesser use of manual transmission system because the torque interruption during the changing of gear. An alternative of manual transmission is the dual clutch transmission which provides two clutch inputs and makes the ride smooth and comfortable. The comfort ride in the vehicle is expected to drive the automatic transmission market in future. There will increase in use of automatic transmission in Europe due to stringent government regulations for emission. In Europe, the government have imposed certain regulations for high emission of CO2 from the vehicle. The vehicle that emits high CO2 will be penalized by taxation and high fuel cost will result in negative impact over the market. .The automatic transmission reduces the emission which will indirectly result in the increased use in the vehicles. This increase use to reduce the emission will result in the growth of the market in Europe.

