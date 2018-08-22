Industrial Heat Sealers Market-Company Analysis , Swot, Marketing Strategy 2018 to 2028

An exponential growth of the packaging industry, dramatically altering client needs regarding product quantities, and demand for flexible packaging are the prime factors responsible for the growth of the industrial heat sealer market during the estimated period. Industrial heat sealers are known for their broader application in virtually all types of commercial or industrial flexible packaging solutions that require heat sealing. The industrial heat sealers market is marked by the presence of a wide range of heat sealing solutions such as foot sealer, pneumatic sealer, band sealer, vacuum sealer and multi-purpose industrial heat sealers among others. According to the end user requirement of sealing, industrial heat sealers with different heating capacities such as single sided or double sided heating, various pressured heating as well as heat penetration to seal materials with different thickness.

As heat sealing plays a crucial role in the packaging of medical devices and instruments where sterility is a prerequisite, manufacturers in the industrial heat sealers market particularly deliver medical heat sealers that comply with regulatory standards while providing the high-quality final product. On the same lines, the food industry also exploits industrial heat sealers for ensuring safer and high-quality product delivery. While manufacturers persistently introduce novel designs of industrial heat sealers in consonant with the growing demand for flexible packaging, the industrial heat sealers market is expected to witness a steady growth in coming years.

Global Industrial Heat Sealers – Market Overview:

Industrial heat sealers is a packaging equipment used to seal plastic and thermo plastic products using heat. Industrial heat sealers add secure seals for bags & pouches and protect the content during storage and logistics of products. Industrial heat sealers create tight and secure seal to exclude sample damage through evaporation and cross – contamination. The industrial heat sealers are mainly used for heat sealing, modified atmosphere packaging, and vacuum sealing application. Most of the machines are compact and portable that reduces operators stress and overall effort required for packaging. Nowadays manufacturers are looking for compact and handy industrial heat sealers which would help in reducing the space for machine.

Global Industrial Heat Sealers Market Scenario

According to PMMI (Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Institute) the global packaging machinery market is expected to witness estimated growth of around 5.6% from 2014 to 2019. According to PMMI closing packaging machines, market was valued at ~US$ 1.57 billion in 2015.

Global Industrial Heat Sealers – Market Segmentation:

The global industrial heat sealers market can be segmented by process type, technology type, application, and by end use. Pricing has being done based on process type segment in US$ Million and the volume is considered in units.

On the basis of process type, the global industrial heat sealers market is segmented into –

Manual

Semi – Automatic

Automatic

On the basis of technology type, the global industrial heat sealers market is segmented into –

Horizontal heat sealers

Vertical heat sealers

On the basis of application, the global industrial heat sealers market is segmented into –

Bags

Pouches

Sachets

Others

On the basis of end use, the global industrial heat sealers market is segmented into –

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Industrial

Others

In food & beverages segment, industrial heat sealers are mainly used for packaging of dairy products, sauce, spices & condiments, etc.

In pharmaceutical & healthcare segment, industrial heat sealers are used for packaging of ointments and creams.

In personal care & cosmetics segment, industrial heat sealers are used for packaging of skin ointments and solutions.

In industrial segment, industrial heat sealers are used for packaging of lubricants, sealants, adhesives, etc.

Global Industrial Heat Sealers Market – Key players:

Key players for industrial heat sealers market can be segmented based on Tier1, Tier2 and China based categories.

Tier 1 players: IMPAK Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH, Protective Packaging Corporation, Hamer, LLC, and Accu-Seal Corporation.

IMPAK Corporation – IMPAK Corporation is one of the largest manufacturer of industrial heat sealers in the world. The company manufactures various types of industrial heat sealers based on the usage of applications.

Robert Bosch GmbH – Robert Bosch GmbH is also one of the leading manufacturers of industrial heat sealers. It mainly manufactures industrial heat sealers for plastic bags. The product is available mainly in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH – Company manufactures industrial heat sealers for packaging of pharmaceutical applications such as die cut strips.

Protective Packaging Corporation – Company manufacturers hand held industrial heat sealers for packaging of bags.

Tier 2 players: Star Universal, Promarksvac Corporation., Test Valley Packaging, A.T. Sack Fillers Ltd, Hulme Martin Heat Sealers Ltd, Gandus Saldatrici S.R.L., Plexpack Corporation, Audion Elektro B.V., Joke Folienschweißtechnik GmbH, Multiko Packaging, etc.

China based players: Ruian Baolida Machinery Factory, Wenzhou Wanhe Machinery Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Xueba Special Equipment Appliance Co., Qingdao Ausense Packing Equipment Co., Ltd, etc.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness