Global Sodium Benzoate Market – Scope, Size, Share, Analysis by 2024

Sodium Benzoate Market is a preservative found in various food, beverages, and condiments that is generally recognized to be consumed in small dosages. The most common source of sodium benzoate is food; manufacturers use it as a preservative to prevent spoilage. Acidic products like sauerkraut, jellies and jams, hot sauce and soda are the most common sources of sodium benzoate. Less commonly, sodium benzoate is used as a medication to treat hyperammonemia, a rare disorder that causes excess ammonia to accumulate in the blood.

Traces of sodium benzoate are present naturally in some foods and seasonings, including cranberries, cinnamon, prunes, and apples. Thus, the growing demand for food and beverages industry is driving the market for sodium benzoate. The global sodium benzoate market was valued at USD 130.91 million in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2024.

Sodium benzoate is also used as a preservative in cosmetics and medicines. It has application in fireworks as a fuel which is in powdered form that gives out a whistling sound. Therefore, the whistle mix cracker and rockets emit sound once they are fired. Their use in all these end-user industries is projected to drive the market growth in near future. Certain health issues owing to benzoates reported by the FDA and World Health Organizations are projected to hamper the market growth of benzoate market.

Based on applications, the global sodium benzoate market has been segmented into:

• Food & Beverages

• Cosmetics

• Pharmaceuticals And

• Others.

Based on geography, the global sodium benzoate market has been segmented into:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe would primarily cover Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

The global sodium benzoate market is concentrated with leading manufacturers:

Include Foodchem International Corporation, A.M. Food Chemical Co. Limited, Wuhan Youji Industries Co., Ltd. DuPont de Nemours Company, and Eastman Chemical Company, E.I., among others.

