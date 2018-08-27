SPECIAL ANNIVERSARY GRAND PACKAGES + 2 LAKH FREE INSURANCE FOR 1 YEAR – INSIGHT DIAGNOSTICS

Insight Diagnostics located in Kukatpally, Hyderabad in Telangana State in Southern India is celebrating its 2nd Anniversary. They have announced freebies and discounts for its customers for both Comprehensive Health Check Plans and Newly Introduced LIFE CHECK Health Plans. The Anniversary Special Grand Package is ALL-IN-ONE Package at an affordable price of Rs. 4518/= .

More so they are offering 2 Lakh FREE life Insurance for one year. When it comes to health, Quality Matters so why to Compromise. Insight Diagnostics is NABL Accredited Laboratory with Super Specialist Scanning Center. More details of these two health check and life check details are available at – http://blog.idcentres.com for your kind perusal.