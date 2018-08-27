Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Information by Type, End-Use Industry, and Region—Forecast till 2023

Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Synopsis:

Water Treatment Chemicals Market where it has revealed that the market will grow at a CAGR of 5% for the next five years.

The report also shows that the market will reach a valuation of USD 26 Billion by the end of 2022.

The key drivers of the market growth are population explosion and dearth of clean drinking water. The estimated average increase in human population every year is around 83 Million.

Water treatment chemicals are used for the treatment of water in boilers, cooling towers, and effluents from industries and sewage treatment plants. The restraining factors towards the growth of the market are increasing water treatment chemicals prices and presence of alternate treatment technologies. Municipal water treatment contributes highest to the overall growth.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Application:

The increasing per capita consumption of power has increased the demand for the electricity across the globe, which in-turn increases the demand for the water treatment chemicals in the power industry.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market are increasing consumption of water across the globe, increasing industrial activities and growth in world population. The growing population has caused certain concerns, and, paucity of potable water is one of them. The supply of safe and clean water has not been able to match the rise in population which is fuelling the demand for water treatment chemicals.

Other factors responsible for the market expansion are awareness about water-borne diseases, rising standards of living, growing demand from end-user industries, etc. The restraints that will hamper the market growth during the assessment period are alternative water treatment technologies, rising prices of water treatment chemicals, etc.

Raw water quality varies considerably from region to region. The advantages of applying a proper water treatment program are considerable, not only in protecting the boiler and wider steam system from corrosion and potentially high maintenance costs, but also improving energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, maximizing productivity, minimizing the use of treatment chemicals and lowering the total cost ownership of plant.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Key Players:

Water Treatment Chemicals Market report include in: GE Water & Process Technologies, Ashland Inc., Kemira Oyj’s, Ecolab USA Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Buckman Laboratories International Inc, Solvay S.A and Cortec Corporation.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Target Audience:

Manufactures

Raw Materials Suppliers

Aftermarket supplier

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, increasing awareness about water borne diseases and scarcity in the pure and clean drinking water. Asian countries, especially India and China accounting for the largest market share in the overall water treatment chemicals market.

Water treatment chemicals market in India, corrosion and scale inhibitors accounted for significant share in revenue terms due to the huge demand from power utilities and oil refineries. Moreover, the decreasing water availability and rising environmental concerns are expected to increase the municipal water treatment in India during 2016 – 2022.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Features:

All types of water have one thing in common. The quality has to meet high standards. Pure drinking water is a basic necessity of life; wastewater has to comply with other-equally stringent criteria before it can be discharged. Industrial processes require clean process and cooling water to ensure expensive installations run smoothly. The quality requirements for all these types of water are rigorous and will become even more so over time.

During the development of the 1993 WHO Guidelines for Drinking-water Quality, the subject of potentially hazardous chemicals in drinking-water derived directly from treatment chemicals or construction materials used in water supply systems was discussed. The conclusion reached by the experts was that such chemicals are best controlled by the application of national regulations governing the quality of the products themselves rather than the quality of the water.

