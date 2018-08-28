Global Sports Nutrition Market to reach a market size of $47.3 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Sports Nutrition Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Sports Nutrition is expected to attain a market size of $47.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers market dominated the Global Sports Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 6.6 % during the forecast period. The Drug & Specialty Stores market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Online & Others market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 10.5% during (2016 – 2022).

The Athletes market dominated the Global Sports Nutrition Market by Users in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period. The Lifestyle Users market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.2% during (2016 – 2022).

The ISO & Other Sports Drinks market dominated the Global Sports Nutrition Market by Product Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecast period. The Capsule/Tablets market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Protein Bars & Carbohydrate/Energy Bars market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 12% during (2016 – 2022).

The North America market dominated the Global Sports Nutrition Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 7 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.4% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Sports Nutrition have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of The Coca Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Glanbia. Plc. Yakult, Post Holdings, Inc., Clif Bar & Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, and Abbott Laboratories.

Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-sports-nutrition-market/

Research Scope

Global Sports Nutrition Market By Distribution Channel

Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers

Small Retail

Drug & Specialty Stores

Fitness Institutions

Online & Others

Global Sports Nutrition Market By Users

Athletes

Bodybuilders

Recreational Users

Lifestyle Users

Global Sports Nutrition Market By Product Type

ISO & Other Sports Drinks

Protein Powder

Supplements

ISO Drink Powder

Capsule/Tablets

RTD Protein Drinks

Carbohydrate Drinks

Protein Bars & Carbohydrate/Energy Bars

Others

Global Sports Nutrition Market By Geography

North America Sports Nutrition Market

U.S Sports Nutrition Market

Canada Sports Nutrition Market

Mexico Sports Nutrition Market

Rest of North America Sports Nutrition Market

Europe Sports Nutrition Market

Germany Sports Nutrition Market

U.K Sports Nutrition Market

France Sports Nutrition Market

Russia Sports Nutrition Market

Spain Sports Nutrition Market

Italy Sports Nutrition Market

Rest of Europe Sports Nutrition Market

Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition Market

China Sports Nutrition Market

Japan Sports Nutrition Market

India Sports Nutrition Market

South Korea Sports Nutrition Market

Singapore Sports Nutrition Market

Australia Sports Nutrition Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition Market

LAMEA Sports Nutrition Market

Brazil Sports Nutrition Market

Argentina Sports Nutrition Market

UAE Sports Nutrition Market

Saudi Arabia Sports Nutrition Market

South Africa Sports Nutrition Market

Nigeria Sports Nutrition Market

Rest of LAMEA Sports Nutrition Market

Companies Profiled

The Coca Cola Company

PepsiCo, Inc.

Plc.

Yakult

Post Holdings, Inc.

Clif Bar & Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Abbott Laboratories

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Sports Nutrition Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Unique “Market Research & Analytics Tool” to provide instant comparative analysis within the report

Subscription based model available

Free of cost quarterly updates

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Sports Nutrition Market (2016-2022)

Europe Sports Nutrition Market (2016-2022)

Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition Market (2016-2022)

LAMEA Sports Nutrition Market (2016-2022)