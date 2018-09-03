Dental Sedation at Care Dental Platinum – A Solution for Nervous Patients

Being nervous to see the dentist is more commonplace than most people think. At Care Dental Platinum the dentist will do their best to ensure that anxious patients receive the highest standard of care.

[Hammersmith, 03/09/2018] While there are many valid reasons for a patient to feel anxiety at the prospect of visiting the dentist, living with fear and anxiety can get in the way of getting proper dental treatment. Anxious patients should keep in mind that they are visiting a dentist for nervous patients in order to complete a procedure. The dentist will not make them feel anxious and will not trigger their fear. Instead, the dentist will use a variety of dental and psychological tools to ensure that anxious patients remain relaxed and stress-free.

What is Dental Sedation?

Dental sedation involves the administration of sedative medication to the patient prior to a dental operation. One common method uses nitrous oxide, a safe and effective gas that is mixed is oxygen. When inhaled, nitrous oxide creates an effect of relaxation and euphoria that enables the dentist to go on with the dental procedure without causing any pain or distress to the patient. Dentists offering this type of sedation are trained to deal with any unwanted complications during its administration.

Some Precautions

Patients who have undergone dental sedation can leave the dental practice after the procedure has finished. However, patients are advised to be accompanied by a friend or a family member, because the effects of sedation can last for a few hours and they will be unable to drive or move around freely. Once the effect of the sedation wears off, some discomfort may be experienced, yet most patients should be able to return to their normal activities after a few hours without problems.

