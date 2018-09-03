Tele Hospital Services Market Switzerland, M-Health Services Industry Switzerland, ,Switzerland Telemedicine Future : Ken Research

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Switzerland Telemedicine Market Forecast to 2022 – By Service Platform (Tele Home & M-Health and Tele Hospital), by Technology Platform (Software and Hardware) and by Clinical Applications (Tele Consultation, Tele Dermatology, Tele Pathology, Tele Neurology and Others)” believe that promoting better regulations, providing access to patient’s long term medical records, partnering with universities and corporates offices will aid the telemedicine market.

Increasing government funding and grants for telemedicine, consistent need for improved healthcare quality services and increasing number of smart phone users have supported the growth of telemedicine market.

Telemedicine market in Switzerland is at its growing stage. Telemedicine is considered as the most versatile technology available to deliver health care, health education and health information at a distance. It also helps in increasing efficiency of care delivery, reducing expenses of caring for patients or transporting to another location, thereby augmenting the market growth. Various reasons have acted as a catalyst to the telemedicine market in Switzerland such as increase in the elderly population, rise in chronic diseases, growing need for remote patient monitoring services, technological innovation and advancements and decline in the workforce in the country. There has been increase in healthcare expenditures with the incline in the number of elderly people in the country. In 2017, 4.1% increase was observed in healthcare expenditure and it is expected that 3.9% increase will be seen in 2018 and 4.0% rise in 2019. Overall per capita spending on healthcare was CHF 9,590.0 in 2016 and in 2018 it is anticipated to rise to CHF 10,176.0

In 2015, there have been various partnerships in the market, which has promoted digital health such as DigitalMedLab and Noser Health became partners. Moreover, there is a trend that telemedicine companies are making tie-ups with insurance companies to have an edge over their competitors. Swiss Association of Telemedicine and e-health is the regulator responsible for actively enhancing the development and adoption of telemedicine in all areas of medical practice, the health care system in general, and research to set standards for telemedical work flows and processes. In 2017, Eedoctors started which was the first virtual group practice in Switzerland. It offers consultations via app and phone.

Products Covered:

By Type of Service Platform

• Tele Home & M-Health

• Tele-Hospitals & Clinics

By Technology Platform:

• Software

• Hardware

By Clinical Applications

• Tele Consultation

• Tele Dermatology

• Tele Pathology

• Tele Neurology

• Others (Tele radiology, Tele Cardiology, Epidemiology, Prescription Counseling, Surgical Applications, Cardiology and Dentistry)

Companies Covered:

Telemedicine Service Companies:

Medi24, Medgate, SWICA, DigitalMedLab, Eedoctors, DrEd, OnlineDoctor and Swiss Telemedicine Center

Telemedicine Software Companies

Comacrh Healthcare, Patient Journey App, Connected Health Tech Solutions, Verklizan, Team Scope, AMD Global Telemedicine, Portavita, Blackford Analysis, Cupris Healthcare, Care Zapp and Philips Healthcare

Telemedicine Hardware Companies

AMD Global Telemedicine, Tele Health Solutions, Global MED, Avizia, Cupris Healthcare, OJBio and InTouch Health

