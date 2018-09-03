The Specialists in Freight Management

The aim of Optima International Solutions has always been to fulfil the needs of the customers, catering to all their requirements of freight management. They not only manage freight services; their vast network of activities includes staff training, system designs and implementation.

Optima International Solutions differ from the others in its approach to customer service. They provide their customers with facilities to ensure that their trade remains transparent and the customer can get their queries resolved in no time. A dedicated system providing 24 hours monitoring services of the shipment, in any part of the world; thorough tracking details of the arrival and departure of the cargo, a detailed price breakdown and a direct line of feedback/support with the seller are only a few of the services provided.

Freight services offered by Optima International Solutions:

Air Freight Services

Optima International Solutions is an international name when it comes to the popularity of their air freight services. Companies worldwide have put their trust in their services. Optima International Solutions particularly emphasises on the smooth management of services to ensure the transportation and delivery of goods within the deadline. They have a wide network of business partners and peers spread throughout the world, who assist them in the delivery process.

How is this smooth operation maintained?

As soon as Optima International Solutions is entrusted with the cargo, they begin the delivery process by contacting airline carriers and moving your cargo on the earliest possible date. The cargo is treated with utmost safety and importance. There cannot be any precautionary step in the book which is ignored by Optima International Solutions. The dedicated digital monitoring of the freight allows the company to provide you with detailed logs about your cargo’s whereabouts and at any given moment. The dedicated team of legal advisors make sure that every aspect of the insurance of your cargo is covered.

Sea Freight Services:

Optima International Solutions has set the tone for all the modern freight companies. Their approach of producing maximum opportunities at minimal costs has made them the favourite global sea freight service provider. They efficiently handle all the paperwork, starting from the booking of the ship, to clearing the cargo. In addition to their dedicated workforce, they make use of the latest technologies to minimise the time taken to transport the goods.

Road Freight Services:

Optima International Solutions have the best in-house operators who are fluent in providing the easiest road-freight solution. They provide their services all over Africa and also, internationally, to the world. They make full use of their advanced technology to maintain detailed accounts of your shipment, delivery time, and they would inform you promptly in case of any delays.

Please refer to http://www.optimainternational.co.za/projects/

About Us:

Optima International Solutions is a family business which holds the best interests of the clients at heart. Their success is owed to their ability to live up to the promises they make to their customers. The husband-wife duo, David and Mandy Longo have successfully transformed their family business into a global brand or trust.

Contact:

26 Frere Ave, Flamingo Vlei, Table View

Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel: +27 21 5578080