Top Trends in CCTV Market 2016- Design Competition Strategies by Identifying Who-Stands-Where in the Market

CCTV Market – Overview

The CCTV market has grown at a relatively fast pace due to heightened levels of security related awareness worldwide. Market Research Future which concentrates on market reports related to the IT & security sector amongst others lately published a report on this industry. The sector is expected to increase relatively faster through the forecast period with a high CAGR rate.

CCTVs have increased in the level of market penetration as they have become a popular option to back up security protocols in several setups. High number of manufacturers in this sector have increased the supply of these products so as to meet the burgeoning demand for such products. Improvement in technologies for CCTVs are proving to be extremely beneficial for the growth of the sector which will initiate long lasting growth through the forecast period.

Key Players:

The prominent players in this market include Hikvision Digital Technology, Honeywell Security, Bosch Security System, Safran Security, Dahua Technology, AssaAbloy, Tyco Security Products, Flir Systems, Samsung, and Axis Communications amongst others.

Industry Segments

The CCTV Market is segmented on the different varieties of CCTVs. The types segment comprises of analogue, HD analogue and IP cameras which are the chief types of CCTVs that are existing in the segment. The IP cameras category type is additionally sub categorized into wired IP cameras and wireless IP cameras. In this segment, The IP cameras are expected to witness the highest CAGR per cent due to the technological improvements being brought about in the sector.

The basis of technology has segregated the market into CMOS and CCD technology category. The need for CMOS technology is expected to increase in forthcoming years due to its features which enable user friendliness. The CCTV industry is subdivided on the basis of end users into real estates, hospitals, religious places, educational centers, hotels, retail, government, IT sector, and transport sector. Amongst the end users category, the government sector is the major end user type for CCTVs. Their large demand stake is attributed to mixed usage of CCTVs on roads and in government offices.

According to the channel structure, the market is additionally divided into distribution channel and retail channel and. The principal share in the CCTV market globally is attributed to the distribution channel. The retail channel structure will also perceive a high growth period in the forecast period.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The market for CCTV globally consists of regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. Considering, the geography wise division of the market, the North American region is the chief market for CCTV trailed by Europe and Asia. The Asian market which has countries chiefly like India and China and are respectively focus points for the growth of the CCTV market in the region. Causes like high economic growth, refining infrastructure and government initiatives in this area have further activated the expansion of this industry.

