9-year-old Japanese skater dreams of 2020 Olympics

Freckles and long hair blondes by the sun, Sky Brown, high as three apples, rushes on the ramp. At the age of nine, this Japanese schoolgirl is the youngest professional skateboarder in the world.

She discovered skateboarding out of the cradle and now criss-crosses competitions around the world, where she proudly stands up to her elders.

Its goal is nothing less than to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, where skateboarding will be one of the five new sports to come in, with rock climbing, karate, surfing and baseball / softball.

“I think a lot about the Olympics in Tokyo,” says the girl to AFP, after a disheveling demonstration in a skatepar

“I’ll be in her 12s ,” she says, flanked by her six-and-a-half-year-old brother Ocean, who also skates with some talent.

“It’s going to be awesome. I want to go and just have fun, just be me, ” she said, seeing it already, before adding: ” But it would be so cool if I won! ”

“The more scary it is, the more exciting it is”

Japanese mother and British father, Sky has no hesitation about the colors she would wear in Tokyo, if she qualified: “I would like to represent Japan because I was born here, all my friends are here and my school too, ” she says.

Blue denim mini shorts with high socks, purple T-shirt and khaki green jacket, the little girl (1.23 m) chaines the figures at full speed. “I’m not really scared,” she says. “The more scary it is, the more exciting it is. I love skating because I feel free. ”

AFP PHOTO / Behrouz MEHRI

Despite his young age, Sky, who also plays on the professional surf circuit, displays an iron determination. She landed her first major sponsorship deal at age seven and learned over the years how to master sometimes perilous figures.

She can count on the support of her mother Mieko. “I had sweats the first time she jumped off the bus,” confesses the one who trembles at the acrobatics of his daughter. “But I trust him. If she says she can do it, I believe it. ”

AFP PHOTO / Behrouz MEHRI

Her father, Stu, tried to divert her from the sport … when she was (even more) young: “Before her three years, I did not want her to get on a skateboard,” he explains. “When you have a little girl, you want to protect her. But she kept coming back to this toy … ”

Sky and Ocean, inseparable

Sky’s younger brother is even more daring, says the father. Ocean, black hat and medium-length hair, “is uncontrollable” , while “Sky is more in finesse, elegance,” he analyzes.

Brown children are inseparable: they skate together, surf together, sleep together and share an Instagram account followed by more than 92,000 people.

AFP PHOTO / Behrouz MEHRI

Ocean does not miss any feat of her sister who hopes to participate this year in the X Games, an unavoidable event for extreme sports. But the organizers are sometimes reluctant to welcome such a young skater.

“They will not always be able to leave it out,” Stu snorts. The OJ Charter specifies that it is not the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to define the rules of participation in a sport, but the international federations of each sport.

Sky Brown has performed well in Great Britain, Sweden and Singapore. So she wants to believe in her luck.

Good causes

The girl also puts her incredible energy in the service of philanthropic causes. She recently raised money for underprivileged children in Cuba and Cambodia, two countries she visited last summer to prepare a documentary. And drew for the occasion a pair of socks adorned with a skateboard.

The girl does not want to waste time: “I would like to go to the Olympics as long as I’m young. I do not want to wait until I’m 16! “She exclaims, mischievous. “I want to show all the little girls that it is possible. Go for it, even if you are young! “k arranged by his parents in Miyazaki, in southwest Japan.

